I Took My Family to the Orange County Fair... Here Are My Must Do's

If you're planning a trip to the Orange County Fair this year, I've got you covered. I spent Opening day there with my family, and these are the things that I think you absolutely shouldn't skip. But HURRY, the fair is only here until August 2.

Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak

Whether it's your first visit (like us!) or it's become a summer tradition, here's my personal Orange County Fair must do list!

1. Play a Few Games

You can't walk through the midway without stopping to try your luck. Fair warning: they're harder than they look, but especially for young kids, lots of game operators will give a small prize to those who don't win.

Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak

2. Visit the Animals

One of my kids' favorite parts of the fair is checking out all of the animals. From adorable baby farm animals to talking birds, it's a fun reminder that the fair is about so much more than rides and fried food.

Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak

3. Ride Something That Gets Your Heart Racing

Even if you're not a thrill ride person, I always think it's worth picking at least one ride that gets your adrenaline pumping. There are plenty to choose from, whether you like spinning, dropping, or soaring through the air.

Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak

Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak

4. Take a Spin on the Carousel

There's just something timeless about the carousel. It's one of those classic fair attractions that never gets old, and it's perfect whether you're with little kids or just feeling nostalgic.

Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak

5. Come Hungry

Let's be honest...half the reason I go to the fair is the food. Whether you're craving fresh-cut fries, funnel cake, fried Oreos, or something totally over-the-top, this is not the place to count calories.

6. Grab Something Cold to Drink

Between the summer heat and all the walking, you're definitely going to want something refreshing. Lemonade is always a classic, but there are plenty of other fun drinks to cool you down. This year the OC Fair is offering a SPIKED lemonade if you want to add some spice to your night.

OC Fair lemonade/Jana Deak OC Fair lemonade/Jana Deak

7. Ride the Ferris Wheel

If I had to recommend one ride to everyone, it's the Ferris wheel. Once you get to the top, you get an incredible view of the entire fairgrounds, and it's one of my favorite spots for photos and video.

8. Catch the Circus

If you've never stopped to watch the circus performances, do it. It's a nice break from walking around, and it's packed with entertainment for all ages. It's INCLUDED with admission.

Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak Orange County Fair Opening Day 2026/ Jana Deak

9. Check Out a Show

Before you head home, see what's happening at the grandstand. From concerts to motorsports and special events, there's usually something going on that's worth sticking around for.

My Final Verdict

My family and I had an absolute blast at the Orange County Fair. Every year there's something new to discover, but these are the experiences I make sure we never miss. If you're heading there this summer, I hope this list helps you plan an awesome day.

And if you see me walking around the fairgrounds...don't be afraid to say hi!