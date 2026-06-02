WPDH Interview with Gil Moore of Triumph

Interview with Triumph drummer/co-vocalist Gil Moore talking about band's current Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded 50th anniversary reunion tour. The tour plays Jones Beach on Friday, June 5.

Canadian rockers Triumph formed in 1975 and were popular during the late 1970s and the 1980s, building on its reputation and success as a live band. Between its 16 albums and DVDs, the band has received 18 gold and nine platinum awards in Canada and the United States. They were nominated for multiple Juno Awards, including the "Group of the Year Award" in 1979, 1985, 1986 and 1987. They were inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame in 2007, into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2008, and into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2019.

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Triumph is most known for its guitar-driven rock songs, such as "Lay It on the Line", "Magic Power", "Fight the Good Fight" and "World of Fantasy", although it originally earned notice for strong cover songs, like "Rocky Mountain Way". The band was formed in Toronto, and for much of its existence featured Rik Emmett (guitar, lead/backing vocals), Mike Levine (bass, keyboards, backing vocals) and Gil Moore (drums, lead/backing vocals). This line-up, which recorded the band's first nine studio albums, lasted until 1988, when Emmett left Triumph to pursue a solo career. He was replaced by Phil "X", and Triumph recorded their last album to date, Edge of Excess, with him before going on indefinite hiatus in 1993.

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The classic line-up of Moore, Levine and Emmett reunited for two live concerts in 2008, at Sweden Rock Festival and Rocklahoma, and again in 2019 for a three-song performance in Toronto. For the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, Triumph reunited for its first public performance in 17 years in Edmonton, and the band embarked on their first major tour in more than three decades starting in April 2026.

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We spoke to Gil Moore ahead of their Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour stop at Jones Beach on Long Island, this coming Friday, June 5. Moore talks about the tour, status of bassist Mike Levine, memories of playing Poughkeepsie and more. Check out the full interview in the audio file below.

Triumph Albums Ranked Worst to Best Triumph claimed a unique spot in the progressive heavy-rock landscape, rising from unheralded upstarts to arena headliners within just a few years. Gallery Credit: Eduardo Rivadavia