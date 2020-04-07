Former Primetime Dance Club Building Up For Sale

The Highland building that once held the Primetime Dance Club is on the market. With 4,372 square feet of space and conveniently located near Poughkeepsie, New Paltz and Kingston this could be the right spot for the right investor.

Located at 3353 Route 9W the property is listed with CR Properties Group for $395,000. The listing price includes a 1.2-acre piece of land. The two-story building was built in 1977.

The property itself is listed as light industrial and potential uses include offices, bank, retail, church or even a return to nightclub usage. What use do you think best suits this property?

