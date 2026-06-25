If you've been dreaming of living like a celebrity, the price just got a little more affordable... If you have just under $2 mil laying around, (ha-ha.)

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has once again lowered the asking price on his secluded New York estate in North Salem, Westchester County.

Davidson reportedly purchased the more than six-acre property in 2023 for approximately $1.95 million, but after several price reductions, it's now listed for $1.895 million.

The private property, located about 90 minutes from New York City, reportedly includes a 1930s-era home, a pond and plenty of wooded acreage, though the address has not been released publicly.

But Davidson did reportedly added some fancy new features including a guesthouse, movie room, pool, hot tub, cold-plunge pool, sauna, screened porches, and even a secret speak-easy.

The latest price drop is the third time the Staten Islander has lowered the price of the home since he first listed the property in February.

The listing aligns with the timing of rumors, he split from former girlfriend and mother of his child, Elsie Hewitt.

While celebrity homes often generate plenty of attention, the exact street address hasn't been made public.

For anyone with nearly $2 million to spare, you could soon be calling the same quiet corner of Westchester County home that Pete Davidson once did.