If you were planning to kick off your Independence Day celebrations early in the Town of Wallkill, you'll need to make other plans.

Town officials announced Tuesday afternoon that the Thursday, July 2 fireworks celebration at the Town of Wallkill Golf Course has been canceled because of the forecast for dangerous weather conditions.

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According to the town, the decision was made with public safety in mind as forecasters continue to warn of an intense stretch of heat across the Hudson Valley this week.

The National Weather Service has issued alerts for dangerous heat, with temperatures expected to climb into the 90s and heat index values potentially exceeding 100 degrees in parts of the region from Wednesday through Friday.

In a statement, town officials said the decision "was not made lightly," adding that the safety of residents, visitors, volunteers and staff remains the town's top priority.

At this time, no rain date has been announced. The Town of Wallkill says it will meet with its fireworks vendor and event planning team to determine whether the event can be rescheduled later this summer.

The town acknowledged many families will be disappointed by the cancellation but thanked the community for its understanding as the region prepares for several days of potentially dangerous heat.

Anyone with questions can contact the Town Supervisor's Office at (845) 692-7830.