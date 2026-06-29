The Hudson Valley has lost one of its most inspiring voices.

Lauren Shields, an inspirational transplant recipient from Stony Point has died at the age of 26, sparking a statewide response from officials and organizations.

The young transplant recipient first made headlines with her advocacy which helped change New York's organ donor registration laws.

According to her obituary, Shields passed away peacefully on June 25, surrounded by her family after a lifetime spent turning unimaginable health challenges into a mission to help others.

Shields received a heart transplant when she was just 9 years old, giving her what she often described as a second chance at life. More than a decade later, in 2020, she underwent a kidney transplant after receiving a lifesaving donation from her mother.

Rather than keeping her journey private, Shields became one of New York's most recognizable advocates for organ donation.

Her work helped inspire the passage of "Lauren's Law," legislation that simplified the process of registering as an organ donor through the New York State DMV.

Lauren Shields and Lauren's Law/NYS Senate Lauren Shields and Lauren's Law/NYS Senate

Supporters say the change has helped increase organ donor registrations across the state and sparked conversations that have ultimately saved lives.

She also worked for LiveOnNY, the nonprofit organization responsible for organ and tissue donation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, where she continued encouraging New Yorkers to register as donors and educating families about the importance of transplantation. Even after her death, her commitment to helping others continued through tissue donation, according to her family.

News of Shields' passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the Hudson Valley and New York. Local officials, transplant organizations and community leaders remembered her not only for her determination, but for the hope she gave countless families facing organ transplants. Many described her as a bright light whose legacy will continue through every person who says "yes" to becoming an organ donor.

Remembering Lauren Shields

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at Michael J. Higgins Funeral Home in New City, with a funeral Mass planned for Friday at St. Augustine's Church.

In lieu of flowers, Lauren's family asks that people consider registering as organ and tissue donors or making a donation to LiveOnNY in her memory.