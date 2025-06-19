Family-Run Hudson Valley Italian Restaurant For Sale After 15 Years

A popular, family-run Italian Restaurant is up for sale after delighting Hudson Valley, New York customers for over 15 years.

There are few things more painful than finding out that your favorite restaurant could possibly be closing down or changing hands. When one of my friends heard that the owners of their favorite Italian spot in the Hudson Valley had been put up for sale, you could see the wave of sadness instantly come across their face.

Finding a great restaurant that's not only delicious but is run by friendly faces is rare. After returning time and time again to celebrate important milestones like birthdays and anniversaries, the restaurant becomes more like a second home filled with memories.

Family-Run Hudson Valley Italian Restaurant for Sale

This week, a popular Hudson Valley Italian restaurant went up for sale. Vigneto Cafe on Vineyard Avenue in Highland has been serving freshly prepared, from-scratch dishes using recipes passed down through generations.

After running a successful pizzeria in Europe with his brothers, which is still in operation today, Dino Gjokaj moved to Highland to open up Vigneto Cafe. With the help of his wife, son, and nephew, Dino prides himself on the restaurant's comforting Italian dishes and top-notch service.

It's unclear why, but the restaurant was just listed by Re/Max for sale. According to the listing, the restaurant business, liquor license and building are being offered for $1 million.

Just because a restaurant goes up for sale doesn't mean that it's automatically closing. The good news is that Vigneto Cafe is still open and, with the right new owners, will hopefully continue the Gojakaj family's long tradition of fine dining in the Hudson Valley.

