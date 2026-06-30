Stay Cool This Week With Local Cooling Centers
Cooling Centers in Dutchess County
Cooling centers are facilities where you can go to cool off during extreme heat. In Dutchess County, many local libraries serve as pre-designated cooling centers and many local municipalities also offer additional options.
Shopping centers, movie theaters, local historic sites and museums, community centers or senior centers can also offer great places to beat the heat.
Call before you go to confirm hours and availability.
HUDSON VALLEY COOLING CENTERS:
NWS Issues Extreme Heat Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory across the Northeast, including in dozens of New York counties, this week- from Wednesday morning through Friday evening.
The weather service forecasts extreme heat with temperatures reaching 100, with a heat index up to 110 possible.
From the NWS:
"Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days. There will not be much relief at night, with low temperatures in the 70s along with humid conditions persisting across much of the area Wednesday night and Thursday night."
- Stay hydrated and in an air-conditioned environment;
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity;
- Check in on loved ones and neighbors who may be most vulnerable to the heat.
Haunted Hudson Valley Spots
Gallery Credit: Haunted History Trail