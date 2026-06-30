Stay Cool This Week With Local Cooling Centers

Stay Cool This Week With Local Cooling Centers

EXTREME HEAT WARNING ISSUED FOR NY 7/1-7/3/ Jana Deak
An extreme heat advisory has been issued in the Hudson Valley this week that can be dangerous to sensitive populations like children and the elderly.
If you need to seek cool shelter during this week's heatwave several cooling centers are opening in communities all around the Hudson Valley.

Cooling Centers in Dutchess County

Cooling centers are facilities where you can go to cool off during extreme heat. In Dutchess County, many local libraries serve as pre-designated cooling centers and many local municipalities also offer additional options.

Shopping centers, movie theaters, local historic sites and museums, community centers or senior centers can also offer great places to beat the heat.

Call before you go to confirm hours and availability.

HUDSON VALLEY COOLING CENTERS:

Residents can also dial 211 for 24/7 assistance or visit www.211newyork.org

NWS Issues Extreme Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory across the Northeast, including in dozens of New York counties, this week- from Wednesday morning through Friday evening.

The weather service forecasts extreme heat with temperatures reaching 100, with a heat index up to 110 possible.

From the NWS:

"Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days. 
There will not be much relief at night, with low temperatures
in the 70s along with humid conditions persisting across much of the 
area Wednesday night and Thursday night."
Remember to:
  • Stay hydrated and in an air-conditioned environment;
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activity;
  • Check in on loved ones and neighbors who may be most vulnerable to the heat.

Haunted Hudson Valley Spots

The Hudson Valley is famous for its natural, serene beauty, but this area holds many secrets, including tales of a haunted restaurant, B&B, mansion, music hall, and more. Even the extraterrestrial call the Hudson Valley home, in Pine Bush- the UFO Capital of the East Coast. 

Gallery Credit: Haunted History Trail

Filed Under: Dutchess County, Heat, Hudson Valley Weather, national weather service, New York Weather, weather
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley News, News, The Boris Show

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