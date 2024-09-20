Fall is here. According to the NOAA, the autumnal equinox will happen Sunday at 8:43 AM. The change in seasons will bring an end to what was a record setting summer for severe weather across many parts of New York state.

Summer across the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York state brought above average temperatures, and widespread damaging thunderstorms for the majority of the season. However, many parts of the state have since experienced its driest stretch of weather since May.

Record Year For Tornadoes in New York State

The National Weather Service spent weeks during the summer surveying a record number of tornadoes that struck during the month of July, including a powerful EF-2 tornado that completely devastated parts of Rome, NY. That also came on the heels of the effects of Hurricane Beryl moving though the Northeast, which spawned a number of tornadoes across New York earlier that month.

New York state has already set all-time record for tornadoes in one year, with 32 so far reported in 2024.

Beautiful Start to Fall Across the Hudson Valley and New York State...But Will It Last?

Hudson Valley Weather says that Saturday and Sunday will we mild, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s overnight. Monday will see increasing clouds, as the next chance for rain returns by Tuesday.

Highs from Tuesday until Saturday of next week will range from the mid 60s to low 70s. There will be a least a moderate risk for rain each day.

