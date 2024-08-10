The remnants of Hurricane Debby pushed up the east coast Friday, bringing widespread damaging winds, and catastrophic flooding to many areas, including New York. Confirmed tornados were already reported across the Carolinas, Virginia, and Delaware, as the powerful storm quickly moved northeastward.

The National Weather Service confirms at least one tornado touched in the parts of the Hudson Valley Friday afternoon. This is the Hudson Valley's first confirmed tornado of 2024, which comes during an all-time record setting year for twisters across New York state.

National Weather Service Confirms Tornado Hit Parts of Ulster County

The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down and crossed the New York State Thruway late Friday afternoon.

Video shows the storm touching down in parts of New Paltz, near New Paltz High School. The tornado was on the ground for a brief period of time, and uprooted several trees in its path.

NBC says the tornado touched down near Exit 18 on the Thruway. While there was no tornado warning issued, this was more than likely the same storm that prompted a tornado warning in Orange County earlier Friday, reports meteorologists.

Record Year For Tornadoes in New York State

The latest storms occurred after the National Weather Service had spent weeks surveying a record number of tornadoes that struck the week of July 15, including a powerful EF-2 tornado that devastated parts of Rome, NY. This was in addition to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, that spawned seven tornadoes across New York earlier in July.

The National Weather Service says July 2024 set an all-time record for tornadoes in New York for one month.

New York state also set all-time record for tornadoes in one year with 27 so far reported in 2024.

