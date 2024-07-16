More Tornadoes Hit Parts of New York State Causing Damage

Less than a week after the remnants of Hurricane Beryl spawned seven tornadoes across New York state in a rare severe weather outbreak, another tornado reportedly has touched down causing extensive damage.

The National Weather Service had already been surveying damage from a possible tornado from Monday's storms, as reports come over another possible twister Tuesday afternoon.

Monday's storms lefts tens of thousands without power across central and western New York, with hail the size of golf balls reported in some areas. The Democrat & Chronicle reported uprooted trees and numbers downed power lines across parts of the state.

*** UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Canandaigua Monday. ***

The line of storms reached the Hudson Valley and Capital Region by later in the evening bringing heavy rain and gusty wind, through the squall line had weakened somewhere by then.

The brutal heatwave across that has hung over New York, causing record highs in the 90s and oppressive humidity, has lead to the powerful storms as a cold front slowly moves towards the east. Forecasters say the area won't see a break in the weather until Thursday

More Tornadoes?

By Tuesday, more severe thunderstorms have moved through New York state, prompting tornado warnings across several counties in central NY and the Southern Tier.

WKTV says that a radar-confirmed tornado struck near Rome in Oneida County Tuesday afternoon. This means that the tornado was witnessed by radar reports, though the National Weather Service will have to conduct an official survey to finalize the reports.

A State of Emergency was issued in Rome, NY, where scene scenes of the apparent tornado were posted on social media. One photo that has been circulated by several affiliates shows a car overturned in a parking lot, as well as extensive tree and structural damage across the area.

A B-52 was also reputedly blown off its pedestal, according to some reports.

WKTV reports that the Town of Lenox, Village of Canastota and City of Oneida are also under a state of emergency due to storm damage.