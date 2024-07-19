NOAA Says New York State Will Stay Very Warm Well Into the Fall

While the brutal heatwave finally broke across New York state this week, meteorologists say the much warmer than average weather isn't going to stay away. Could summer-like temperatures last well into the fall across New York and the Northeast?

So far this year, Extreme Weather Watch says that it has reached at least 90 F degrees for 17 days in the Hudson Valley. On top of that, the very high humidity and dew points made it feel downright uncomfortable outside even for short periods of time.

The sweltering weather also contributed to severe thunderstorms which caused damage across widespread areas, as well as a record number of tornadoes for New York in a month.

Much Warmer Than Usual Fall On the Way For New York State?

While extended forecasts this far out are a bit tricky to rely on, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center says that the months of August, September, and October will remain much warmer in New York than normal.

CBS reports that the El Niño that affected the forecasts earlier this year is gone. However, climatologists predict that La Niña will develop in the weeks and months to come, which could accelerate the hurricane development.

A La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in tropical Pacific Ocean, and is basically the opposite oscillation of El Niño. La Niñas can bring active hurricane seasons, though also mean colder winters down the road.

NOAA also predicts more rain than normal from now until October.

