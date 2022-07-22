When Was the Last Time It Reached 100 Degrees In Poughkeepsie?

The summer heat wave that has gripped New York will continue into the weekend, with some of the hottest temperatures so far on the way. While Friday was not quite as humid as previous days, daytime highs still left many feeling quite uncomfortable and wondering when a break will come. Meteorologists say we've still got several more days of temps above 90 degrees ahead of us. Could it reach 100?

But when was the last it me it actually did reach 100 in the area?

Weekend

Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach the upper 90s, according to The Weather Channel. Skies will remain mostly sunny, with minimal chances for rain each day. Highs once again will climb to around 90 degrees by Monday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. With the heat and humidity so unbearably high, any storms we may get Monday could be severe, Hopefully, nothing like we've experienced over the past two weeks.

TWC says that highs will slightly drop by Tuesday, with temps "staying" in the upper 80s. However, forecasters say that it won't remain under 90 for long next week.

Average vs Above Average

According to Cool Weather, summers in New York state average around 66.5 F (with both high and lows averaged in). That places us at 39th hottest in the country.

However, the Southern and Western parts of the U.S. aren't the only parts of the nation that can get scorching hot during summertime. Extreme Weather Watch says it reached 104 F in Poughkeepsie on August 1, 1933. And that was way before air conditioners had been installed, so you can imagine how brutal that must have been.

Last 100 Degree Day in Poughkeepsie

According to Extreme Weather Watch, the last time it was 100 or above in the area was July 22, 2011, when it reached 102 F in Poughkeepsie.

The All-Time State Record

According to the records at Cool Weather, the all-time hottest temperature ever recorded in the state of New York was 108 F in Troy on July 22, 1926. Elmira reached 107 F on September 3, 1953. The overall hottest year on average for the state as a whole was 2012.

What About the Coldest?

According to Weather.gov., the lowest temperature ever recorded in Poughkeepsie was on January 21, 1961, when the mercury fell to a bone-chilling -30 F. For Newburgh, their coldest temperature ever was February 8, 1967, when it hit -20 F. Of course, there could be even lower temperatures recorded for other areas north of Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, or in higher elevations.

How about for the entire state? The coldest recorded temperature ever in New York state was -52 F on February 18, 1979, in Old Forge, which is a small hamlet in Herkimer County.