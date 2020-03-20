Coronavirus in New York: Hudson Valley Grocery Store Information
Hudson Valley grocery stores have adjusted store hours and policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We've collected all the news and information regarding these changes below, along with links to our latest articles on changes at area grocery and convenience stores.
If you find that we're missing any information, please contact me at jackie.corley@townsquaremedia.com.
Adams Fairacre Farms
Locations
Dutchess County: 765 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, (845) 454-4330
160 Old Post Road, Wappinger, NY 12590, (845) 632-9955
Orange County: 1240 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550, (845) 569-0303
Ulster County: 1560 Ulster Avenue, Lake Katrine, NY 12449, (845) 336-6300
General Hours
Monday-Saturday, 8AM-8PM; Sunday, 8AM-7PM
Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours
7AM-8AM
ALDI
Locations
Dutchess County: 1830 South Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590, (855) 955-2534
Orange County: 45 Centre Dr, Central Valley, NY 10917, (855) 955-2534
341 NY-211 E, Middletown, NY 10940, (855) 955-2534
13 NY-17K, Newburgh, NY 12550, (855) 955-2534
Ulster County: 767-795 E Chester St, Kingston, NY 12401, (855) 955-2534
Sullivan County: 121 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701, (855) 955-2534
General Hours
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday 9AM-7PM: Tuesday & Thursday 8:30AM-7PM
BJ's
Locations
Dutchess County: 1404 US Route 9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Orange County: 232 Larkin Dr. Monroe, NY 10950
General Hours
Wappingers Falls: Monday through Saturday, 9 AM - 8PM, Sunday 9 AM - 7 PM
Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours
Wappingers Falls: 8AM to 9AM
Hannaford
Locations
Dutchess County: 162 Route 22, Pawling, NY 12564
35 Hannaford Drive, Red Hook, NY 12571
1490 Route 9 Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Orange County: 30 Tower Drive, Middletown, NY 10941, 845-695-1800
2636 Route 32, New Windsor, NY 12553
31 Ted Drive, Pine Bush, NY 12566
78 Oak Street, Walden, NY 12586
Ulster County: 3650 Route 9W, Highland, NY 12528
100 Plaza Road, Kingston, NY 12401
1261 Ulster Ave., Kingston, NY 12401
2066 Route 32, Modena, NY 12548
General Hours
7AM to 9PM (beginning Saturday, March 21)
Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours
6AM to 7AM (beginning Tuesday, March 24)
Key Foods
Locations
Dutchess County: 268 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
Putnam County: 575 Route 6N, Mahopac, NY 10542
Sullivan County: 214 Rock Hill Drive, Rock Hill, NY 12775
General Hours
Beacon: Sunday, 7AM-8PM; Monday through Saturday, 7AM-9PM
Mahopac: 7AM-9PM
Rock Hill: Sunday, 8AM-8PM; Monday through Saturday, 8AM-9PM
Price Chopper/Market 32
Locations
Dutchess County: 2585 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Orange County: 511 Schutt Road Ext., Middletown, NY 10940
115 Temple Hill Road, New Windsor, NY 12553
39 North Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550
142 State Highway 94, Warwick, NY 10990
Ulster County: 138 Ulster Ave., Saugerties, NY 12477
General Hours
7AM-10PM
Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours
6AM-7AM
ShopRite
Locations
Dutchess County: 738 Route 9, Suite 2, Fishkill, New York 12524, (845) 897-2211
1643 Route 82, LaGrangeville, New York 12540, (845) 447-1471
1895 South Rd Suite 3B, Poughkeepsie, New York 12601, (845) 298-0024
Orange County: 78 Brookside Avenue Suite 122, Chester, New York 10918, (845) 469-7400
125 Dolson Ave, Middletown, New York 10940, (845) 343-1139
20 Lloyds Lane, Middletown, New York 10940, (845) 341-2104
99 Hawkins Dr., Montgomery, New York 12549, (845) 457-4114
785 State Route 17M, Suite 1, Monroe, New York 10950, (845) 783-4496
88 N Plank Road Suite 1, Newburgh, New York 12550, (845) 561-9420
384 Windsor Highway, Vails Gate, New York 12584, (845) 863-1051
153 State Route 94S, Warwick, New York 10990, (845) 987-1200
Ulster County: 1 ShopRite Boulevard, Ellenville, New York 12428, (845) 647-1090
801 Miron Lane, Kingston, New York 12401, (845) 336-7800
Sullivan County: 1955 State Route 52, Liberty, New York 12754, (845) 292-333
46 Thompson Square, Monticello, New York 12701, (845) 794-0777
Putnam County: 184 Route 52, Carmel, New York 10512, (845) 225-1011
General Hours
7AM-10PM
Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours
6AM-7AM
Stewart's Shops
Locations
Dutchess County: 2300 Salt Point Turnpike at Taconic State Parkway, Clinton Corners NY 12514, 845-266-3261
550 New York 82, Hopewell Jct NY 12533, 845-227-8213
1115 RT 9G, Hyde Park NY 12538, 845-229-9983
3292 Franklin Ave., Millbrook NY 12545, 845-677-6036
7710 S Main St., Pine Plains NY 12567, 518-398-1702
3648 Albany Post Rd., Poughkeepsie NY 12601, 845-483-9346
85 Creek Road, Poughkeepsie NY 12601, 845-471-9014
1200 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie NY 12603, 845-452-3709
6 Manchester Circle, Poughkeepsie NY 12603, 845-452-5007
54 Vassar Rd., Poughkeepsie NY 12603, 845-463-0823
7243 South Broadway, Red Hook NY 12571, 845-758-3305
7558 N. Broadway, Red Hook NY 12571, 845-758-0810
860 Route 376, Wappinger Falls NY 12590, 845-227-2778
2048 Route 9D, Wappingers Falls NY 12590, 845-838-1595
Orange County: 2525 Rt. 17M, Goshen NY 10924, 845-294-6307
970 Homestead Ave., Maybrook NY 12543, 845-427-0890
415 County Route 78, Middletown NY 10940, 845-343-3174
333 Tower Drive, Middletown NY 10941, 845-692-6306
5223 Route 9W, Newburgh NY 12550, 845-562-9892
407 South Plank Rd., Newburgh NY 12550, 845-564-9655
6 Boniface Drive, Pine Bush NY 12566, 845-744-6117
77 E. Main Street, Walden NY 12586, 845-778-0334
3075 Rt. 208, Wallkill NY 12589, 845-895-9617
26 E Main St., Washingtonville NY 10992, 845-496-4008
Sullivan County: 5 Brickman Rd., Fallsburgh NY 12733, 845-436-9502
14 Forestburgh Rd., Monticello NY 12701, 845-794-9103
175 Kingston Ave., Wurtsboro NY 12790, 845-888-2295
Ulster County: 99 S. Main Street, Ellenville NY 12428, 845-647-9592
6 Main Street, Hurley NY 12443, 845-331-9700
6331 Route 209, Kerhonkson NY 12446, 845-626-9792
420 Albany Ave., Kingston NY 12401, 845-338-9516
45 Boices Lane, Kingston NY 12401, 845-383-0273
1 Boulevard, Kingston NY 12401, 845-338-9603
268 Broadway, Kingston NY 12401, 845-331-9572
339 Lucas Ave., Kingston NY 12401, 845-339-1124
7 Zena Rd., Kingston NY 12401, 845-679-2268
1872 Ulster Ave., Lake Katrine NY 12449, 845-336-6125
1872 Rt. 9W, Milton NY 12547, 845-795-2496
2060 Rt. 32, Modena NY 12548, 845-883-7145
98 N. Chestnut Street, New Paltz NY 12561, 845-255-4382
199 Broadway, Port Ewen NY 12466, 845-331-9843
212 Main St., Rosendale NY 12472, 845-658-9922
165 Main Street, Saugerties NY 12477, 845-246-8165
356 Route 212, Saugerties NY 12477, 845-246-8271
General Hours: Hours may vary. Go to Stewart's website to find your local store's hours.
Stop & Shop
Locations
Dutchess County: 3999 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538, (845) 229-9615
59 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, (845) 471-2313
2540 South Road Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845) 483-9000 1328 Beekman Road Hopewell Junction, NY 12533, (845) 227-3163
Orange County: 1429 Route 300 Newburgh, NY 12550, (845) 566-4214
General Hours
7:30AM-8PM
Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours
6AM-7:30AM
Target
Locations
Dutchess County: 2001 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-5978, 845-297-0938
Orange County: 1 N Galleria Dr, Ste 140, Middletown, NY 10941-3029, 845-692-3700
128 Bailey Farm Rd, Monroe, NY 10950-4949, 845-783-5686
50 Route 17K, Newburgh, NY 12550-3918, 845-838-7120
Ulster County: 1300 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401-1501, 845-336-2045
General Hours
8AM-9PM
Tops Market
Locations
Dutchess County: 16 Jon J Wagner Way Lagrangeville, NY 12540
6726 Route 9 Rhinebeck, NY 12572
Ulster County: 271 Main Street New Paltz, NY 12561
Putnam County: 1936 US Route 6 Carmel, NY 10512
General Hours
7:30AM-10PM
Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours
Tuesday & Thursday: 6AM-7:30AM
Walmart
Locations
Dutchess County: 26 W Merritt Blvd., Fishkill, NY 12524, (845) 896-8192
Orange County: 470 Rt 211, Middletown, NY 10940, (845) 342-0222
1201 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550, (845) 567-6007
Ulster County: 601 Frank Sottile Blvd., Kingston, New York 12401, (845) 336-4159
Sullivan County: 41 Anawana Lake Rd, Monticello, NY 12701, (845) 796-7202
General Hours
7AM-8:30PM