Coronavirus in New York: Hudson Valley Grocery Store Information

Hudson Valley grocery stores have adjusted store hours and policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We've collected all the news and information regarding these changes below, along with links to our latest articles on changes at area grocery and convenience stores.

If you find that we're missing any information, please contact me at jackie.corley@townsquaremedia.com.

Locations

Dutchess County: 765 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, (845) 454-4330

160 Old Post Road, Wappinger, NY 12590, (845) 632-9955

Orange County: 1240 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550, (845) 569-0303

Ulster County: 1560 Ulster Avenue, Lake Katrine, NY 12449, (845) 336-6300

General Hours

Monday-Saturday, 8AM-8PM; Sunday, 8AM-7PM

Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours

7AM-8AM

Locations

Dutchess County: 1830 South Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590, (855) 955-2534

Orange County: 45 Centre Dr, Central Valley, NY 10917, (855) 955-2534

341 NY-211 E, Middletown, NY 10940, (855) 955-2534

13 NY-17K, Newburgh, NY 12550, (855) 955-2534

Ulster County: 767-795 E Chester St, Kingston, NY 12401, (855) 955-2534

Sullivan County: 121 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701, (855) 955-2534

General Hours

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday 9AM-7PM: Tuesday & Thursday 8:30AM-7PM

Locations

Dutchess County: 1404 US Route 9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Orange County: 232 Larkin Dr. Monroe, NY 10950

General Hours

Wappingers Falls: Monday through Saturday, 9 AM - 8PM, Sunday 9 AM - 7 PM

Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours

Wappingers Falls: 8AM to 9AM

Locations

Dutchess County: 162 Route 22, Pawling, NY 12564

35 Hannaford Drive, Red Hook, NY 12571

1490 Route 9 Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Orange County: 30 Tower Drive, Middletown, NY 10941, 845-695-1800

2636 Route 32, New Windsor, NY 12553

31 Ted Drive, Pine Bush, NY 12566

78 Oak Street, Walden, NY 12586

Ulster County: 3650 Route 9W, Highland, NY 12528

100 Plaza Road, Kingston, NY 12401

1261 Ulster Ave., Kingston, NY 12401

2066 Route 32, Modena, NY 12548

General Hours

7AM to 9PM (beginning Saturday, March 21)

Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours

6AM to 7AM (beginning Tuesday, March 24)

Locations

Dutchess County: 268 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508

Putnam County: 575 Route 6N, Mahopac, NY 10542

Sullivan County: 214 Rock Hill Drive, Rock Hill, NY 12775

General Hours

Beacon: Sunday, 7AM-8PM; Monday through Saturday, 7AM-9PM

Mahopac: 7AM-9PM

Rock Hill: Sunday, 8AM-8PM; Monday through Saturday, 8AM-9PM

Price Chopper/Market 32

Locations

Dutchess County: 2585 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Orange County: 511 Schutt Road Ext., Middletown, NY 10940

115 Temple Hill Road, New Windsor, NY 12553

39 North Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550

142 State Highway 94, Warwick, NY 10990

Ulster County: 138 Ulster Ave., Saugerties, NY 12477

General Hours

7AM-10PM

Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours

6AM-7AM

Locations

Dutchess County: 738 Route 9, Suite 2, Fishkill, New York 12524, (845) 897-2211

1643 Route 82, LaGrangeville, New York 12540, (845) 447-1471

1895 South Rd Suite 3B, Poughkeepsie, New York 12601, (845) 298-0024

Orange County: 78 Brookside Avenue Suite 122, Chester, New York 10918, (845) 469-7400

125 Dolson Ave, Middletown, New York 10940, (845) 343-1139

20 Lloyds Lane, Middletown, New York 10940, (845) 341-2104

99 Hawkins Dr., Montgomery, New York 12549, (845) 457-4114

785 State Route 17M, Suite 1, Monroe, New York 10950, (845) 783-4496

88 N Plank Road Suite 1, Newburgh, New York 12550, (845) 561-9420

384 Windsor Highway, Vails Gate, New York 12584, (845) 863-1051

153 State Route 94S, Warwick, New York 10990, (845) 987-1200

Ulster County: 1 ShopRite Boulevard, Ellenville, New York 12428, (845) 647-1090

801 Miron Lane, Kingston, New York 12401, (845) 336-7800

Sullivan County: 1955 State Route 52, Liberty, New York 12754, (845) 292-333

46 Thompson Square, Monticello, New York 12701, (845) 794-0777

Putnam County: 184 Route 52, Carmel, New York 10512, (845) 225-1011

General Hours

7AM-10PM

Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours

6AM-7AM

Locations

Dutchess County: 2300 Salt Point Turnpike at Taconic State Parkway, Clinton Corners NY 12514, 845-266-3261

550 New York 82, Hopewell Jct NY 12533, 845-227-8213

1115 RT 9G, Hyde Park NY 12538, 845-229-9983

3292 Franklin Ave., Millbrook NY 12545, 845-677-6036

7710 S Main St., Pine Plains NY 12567, 518-398-1702

3648 Albany Post Rd., Poughkeepsie NY 12601, 845-483-9346

85 Creek Road, Poughkeepsie NY 12601, 845-471-9014

1200 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie NY 12603, 845-452-3709

6 Manchester Circle, Poughkeepsie NY 12603, 845-452-5007

54 Vassar Rd., Poughkeepsie NY 12603, 845-463-0823

7243 South Broadway, Red Hook NY 12571, 845-758-3305

7558 N. Broadway, Red Hook NY 12571, 845-758-0810

860 Route 376, Wappinger Falls NY 12590, 845-227-2778

2048 Route 9D, Wappingers Falls NY 12590, 845-838-1595

Orange County: 2525 Rt. 17M, Goshen NY 10924, 845-294-6307

970 Homestead Ave., Maybrook NY 12543, 845-427-0890

415 County Route 78, Middletown NY 10940, 845-343-3174

333 Tower Drive, Middletown NY 10941, 845-692-6306

5223 Route 9W, Newburgh NY 12550, 845-562-9892

407 South Plank Rd., Newburgh NY 12550, 845-564-9655

6 Boniface Drive, Pine Bush NY 12566, 845-744-6117

77 E. Main Street, Walden NY 12586, 845-778-0334

3075 Rt. 208, Wallkill NY 12589, 845-895-9617

26 E Main St., Washingtonville NY 10992, 845-496-4008

Sullivan County: 5 Brickman Rd., Fallsburgh NY 12733, 845-436-9502

14 Forestburgh Rd., Monticello NY 12701, 845-794-9103

175 Kingston Ave., Wurtsboro NY 12790, 845-888-2295

Ulster County: 99 S. Main Street, Ellenville NY 12428, 845-647-9592

6 Main Street, Hurley NY 12443, 845-331-9700

6331 Route 209, Kerhonkson NY 12446, 845-626-9792

420 Albany Ave., Kingston NY 12401, 845-338-9516

45 Boices Lane, Kingston NY 12401, 845-383-0273

1 Boulevard, Kingston NY 12401, 845-338-9603

268 Broadway, Kingston NY 12401, 845-331-9572

339 Lucas Ave., Kingston NY 12401, 845-339-1124

7 Zena Rd., Kingston NY 12401, 845-679-2268

1872 Ulster Ave., Lake Katrine NY 12449, 845-336-6125

1872 Rt. 9W, Milton NY 12547, 845-795-2496

2060 Rt. 32, Modena NY 12548, 845-883-7145

98 N. Chestnut Street, New Paltz NY 12561, 845-255-4382

199 Broadway, Port Ewen NY 12466, 845-331-9843

212 Main St., Rosendale NY 12472, 845-658-9922

165 Main Street, Saugerties NY 12477, 845-246-8165

356 Route 212, Saugerties NY 12477, 845-246-8271

General Hours: Hours may vary. Go to Stewart's website to find your local store's hours.

Locations

Dutchess County: 3999 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538, (845) 229-9615

59 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, (845) 471-2313

2540 South Road Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845) 483-9000 1328 Beekman Road Hopewell Junction, NY 12533, (845) 227-3163

Orange County: 1429 Route 300 Newburgh, NY 12550, (845) 566-4214

General Hours

7:30AM-8PM

Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours

6AM-7:30AM

Locations

Dutchess County: 2001 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-5978, 845-297-0938

Orange County: 1 N Galleria Dr, Ste 140, Middletown, NY 10941-3029, 845-692-3700

128 Bailey Farm Rd, Monroe, NY 10950-4949, 845-783-5686

50 Route 17K, Newburgh, NY 12550-3918, 845-838-7120

Ulster County: 1300 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401-1501, 845-336-2045

General Hours

8AM-9PM

Locations

Dutchess County: 16 Jon J Wagner Way Lagrangeville, NY 12540

6726 Route 9 Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Ulster County: 271 Main Street New Paltz, NY 12561

Putnam County: 1936 US Route 6 Carmel, NY 10512

General Hours

7:30AM-10PM

Senior Citizen + Immunocompromised Hours

Tuesday & Thursday: 6AM-7:30AM

Locations

Dutchess County: 26 W Merritt Blvd., Fishkill, NY 12524, (845) 896-8192

Orange County: 470 Rt 211, Middletown, NY 10940, (845) 342-0222

1201 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550, (845) 567-6007

Ulster County: 601 Frank Sottile Blvd., Kingston, New York 12401, (845) 336-4159

Sullivan County: 41 Anawana Lake Rd, Monticello, NY 12701, (845) 796-7202

General Hours

7AM-8:30PM