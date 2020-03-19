Local Business for Local Business: Retail

Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley is a local media business employing over 60 Hudson Valley residents. We're proud to support our fellow Hudson Valley businesses in getting the word out that their services and goods are available as we grapple with a rapidly changing world.

The following retailers in the Hudson Valley are open for business through online shopping channels or on location, if considered an essential service, and looking forward to serving you.

Dutchess County

Adams Power Equipment, 741 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, 845-454-0307

Alps Sweet Shops in Fishkill and Beacon are open for curbside pickup and they offer free shipping on orders over $65.00. Call them at 845-896-8080.

The Apple Core Grown by Barton Orchards, 462 Noxon Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. They're offering free local delivery for orders of $20 or more. They're open M-S 7am-6:30pm. As a token of thanks, they're offering free coffee to first responders and anyone in the medical field who visit the store.

Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders, 18 Westage Drive, Fishkill, NY 12524, 845-765-1555

Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is open Monday to Saturday form 10AM to 9PM and Sunday 12 Noon to 6PM. Deliveries are available.

Davies Hardware, 806 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 is offering curbside pickup.

Darkside Records, 611 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, New York 12603 offers FREE shipping on any online or phone orders above $25 within 15 miles of the store, including Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Fishkill, Beacon, New Paltz & Newburgh. Call them at 845-452-8010.

Elizabeth Boutique 5 Collegeview Ave Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Open Tuesday-Saturday 11-4 Women's Clothing Boutique. Store is open. Can call and email ahead to place order. To see stock check website. EMAIL: info@elizabethboutique.com CALL: 845-471-9632 TEXT: 845-309-8884

Fastsigns in Wappingers and Kingston is offering to help local community business' with needed signage to inform the public of services they can provide in this difficult time and the future life they will be going back to. They're open M-F 8:30am-5:30pm & Sat by appt only. Reach the Wappingers location by calling 845-298-5600 & emailing 455@fastsigns.com. Reach the Kingston location by calling 845-331-5800 & emailing 638@fastsigns.com.

Feeds Plus, a pet food supply store, in Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park is offering in-store and curbside pickup. The Poughkeepsie location is open Mon 9:30am-6pm, Tues-Fri 9:30am-7pm & Sat 9am-5pm. Call them at (845) 214-0777. The Hyde Park location is open Mon-Fri 9:30am-6pm & Sat 9am-5pm. Call them at (845) 229-0648.

Fishkill Farms- Farm is closed. They are selling organic eggs, greens, and apples through pre-orders, which may be picked up at the farm daily. Call between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 845-897-4377 to place your order. Pick up available Wed- Sun. No orders on Easter Sunday.Item availability is limited. Orders received first, will be reserved first. List of products are on the website.

Four Maples Fish Market, 1820 Rt. 376, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 is open Thurs-Fri 10am-6pm and Sat 10am-5pm. Call them at (845) 462-3898.

Hudson Square Boutique 105 NY-376, Wiccopee, NY 12533. Women Clothing Boutique. Open for Online shopping only. Free shipping on all orders. 15% of every item online and if you spend $100 or more you get a gift with purchase worth up to $25.

The Hudson River Tractor Company in Goshen is offering curbside pickup and delivery. Call them at 845-294-2500.

Jerrick's Lower East Side, 1545 Route 52 Fishkill, New York 12524, A small hometown department store, now including all your cleaning needs. Open Mon-Sat: 8am-6:30pm and Sun: 8am-4pm. Call them at (845) 897-5440

Northern Dutchess Archery in Red Hook is able to supply people with what they need especially for Trout fishing season. Call "Joe the Pro" at 845-758-3651.

Poughkeepsie Uniform Center, 37 Raymond Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, (845) 471-5085. Poughkeepsie Uniform Center medical and restaurant uniforms.

Reservoir-Physical store is closed, but online store still open. They are temporarily providing free delivery to the following zip codes: 10516, 12524, 12508 & 12590 Please send them a direct email to hello@reservoir.us with the products & quantities you wish to purchase, along with your name and address and they will send you an invoice with free delivery. Check their Facebook page for specials and discounts.

SallyeAnder 1 East Main Street Beacon, NY 12508. SallyeAnder is a family owned and operated skincare company located in Beacon, NY. Every product is handmade, 100% natural and hypoallergenic. Shop online or at the Beacon Pantry and Nature's Pantry

Smokers Mecca, 285 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508 is offering curbside pickup. Delivery & pickup locations in neighboring towns coming soon. They're open Monday 12pm-8pm, Tues-Sat 10am-8pm & Sun 11am-8pm. Call them at 845-765-1690.

Stewart's Shops, 2300 Salt Point Turnpike at Taconic State Parkway, Clinton Corners NY 12514, 845-266-3261

550 New York 82, Hopewell Jct NY 12533, 845-227-8213

1115 RT 9G, Hyde Park NY 12538, 845-229-9983

3292 Franklin Ave., Millbrook NY 12545, 845-677-6036

7710 S Main St., Pine Plains NY 12567, 518-398-1702

3648 Albany Post Rd., Poughkeepsie NY 12601, 845-483-9346

85 Creek Road, Poughkeepsie NY 12601, 845-471-9014

1200 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie NY 12603, 845-452-3709

6 Manchester Circle, Poughkeepsie NY 12603, 845-452-5007

54 Vassar Rd., Poughkeepsie NY 12603, 845-463-0823

7243 South Broadway, Red Hook NY 12571, 845-758-3305

7558 N. Broadway, Red Hook NY 12571, 845-758-0810

860 Route 376, Wappinger Falls NY 12590, 845-227-2778

2048 Route 9D, Wappingers Falls NY 12590, 845-838-1595

Teixera's Polaris, 1680 Route 9G, Hyde Park, NY 12538. Call them at 845-229-8877.

Viscount Wines & Liquor, 1173 Rt. 9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 is offering parking lot pickup between 9am-7pm. Shop online or call them at 845-298-0555. Please have ID ready.

Waddle n Swaddle 33 Arlington Ave #4, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Open for Curbside/no-contact pick up and shipping. For more info text (845)-240-8399 Check Facebook page for hours.

Williams Lumber is operating at full service M-F 7am-5pm, Sat 7am-5pm (Hyde Park 8am-5pm) & Sun 9am-4pm. The Red Hook location is closed. They're also offering online ordering and curbside pickup at all of their locations.

Putnam County

Bespoke Commodities located in Brewster is open for local pickup, delivery to Brewster, Patterson and Carmel. (845) 208-1741

Orange County

Beck's Hardware in Pine Bush is open Mon-Sat 8am-7:30pm. Call them at 845-744-3736.

Beck's Home and Garden in Pine Bush is open Mon-Sat 8am-6:30pm and Sun 9am-5pm. Cal them at 845-744-2011.

Chimney Sweep Energy Corp located in Middletown has plenty of wood pellets and coal for heating purposes. We also offer chimney cleaning service during this time so everyone's chimneys are safe and ready to use, or prep for the autumn time. We are open 9-5 Monday - Friday and Saturday 9 - 3. (845) 361-3672

Bliss Boutique 134 West Main Street Goshen, NY 10924. Open :Tuesday - Friday: 11 am-6pm Saturday: 10am -4pm for questions and orders! ​Open for online shopping!! To order: visit online store and purchase online. You can also call them at 845-248-1921 or email: Info@blissboutiqueny.com Send them an Instagram message @blissboutiqueny or Facebook message!! We will take any orders!! E-GIFT CARDS AVAILABLE . FREE SHIPPING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY

Devitt's Nursery & Supply, 56 Devitt Circle, New Windsor, NY 12553 has a walk-up window where orders can be placed, or you can call them at (845) 561-1938. They're open M-F 8am-4pm & Sat 8am-1pm.

Kasey's Cast-A-Ways Bait Shop, 102 Schoolhouse Rd, Port Jervis, 12771 is a 24-hour bait shop. Their petting farm is currently open to one family at a time. Call them at (845) 858-2001.

Manza Family Farm, 730 State Route 211, Montgomery, NY 12549 is open M-F 8am-4pm and Sat/Sun 9am-4pm. Save 10% on your nursery order through March 31st. Select trees and shrubs are 25-50% off. Call them at (845) 692-4364 or email Tom at tommanza1955@gmail.com.

Mystic Rose Florist Shop, 32 Union Street in Montgomery, NY. Open M-F: 9-6 Sat: 9-4 Sun: 10-2 Open for delivery and pick up only. Call ahead for questions and to place your order at 845-769-7016. They are offering 20% off your purchase for the month of April! Mystic Rose Flower Shop is making their fleet of delivery vehicles and people available to the community as a service. If you need food or supplies delivered call them and for a small fee they can pick and drop of your order. No floral purchase necessary but greatly appreciated. Call at 845-769-7016!

Newburgh Vintage Emporium MAIN LOCATION 5006 Route 9W Newburgh, New York 12550 ,WARE-HOUSE 10 NY-17K Newburgh, New York 12550. Open daily 10-6 for emails, calls, and inquires only. Showroom closed. They feature items with prices everyday on their Instagrams and Facebook: @newburghvintageemporium or @nvewarehouse If you like what you see on the instagrams or Facebook, or if you are looking for something specific you can direct message them on Instagram: @newburghvintageemporium or email them at info@newburghvintageemporium.com Will provide contactless pickups.

Northern Bear Pet Food, 475 Route 17A, Goshen, NY 10924 is open everyday from 9am-3pm. Call them at (845) 651-7797.

Pennings Farm Market in Warwick offers curbside pickup for groceries, ciders and to-go lunch/dinner orders. They offer delivery of cider & beer growler fills, six-packs and Pennings apple vodka. Must present valid ID upon their arrival. They're open Tues-Sun 11am-7pm. Call them at 845-986-1059.

Sears in the Newburgh Mall is open Mon-Sat 11am-7pm and Sun 10am-6pm. They also offer curbside pickup in addition to online ordering.

Secret Garden Florist located at 1092 State Route 17K, Montgomery, NY 12549 is open and making deliveries. They are open Monday through Saturday. Call them at (845) 778-1799.

Staples, 470 NY-211 East, Middletown, NY 10940 is open M-F 10am-6pm with senior + immunocompromised hours 9am-10am and Sat 12pm-5pm.

Stewart's Shops, 2525 Rt. 17M, Goshen NY 10924, 845-294-6307

970 Homestead Ave., Maybrook NY 12543, 845-427-0890

415 County Route 78, Middletown NY 10940, 845-343-3174

333 Tower Drive, Middletown NY 10941, 845-692-6306

5223 Route 9W, Newburgh NY 12550, 845-562-9892

407 South Plank Rd., Newburgh NY 12550, 845-564-9655

6 Boniface Drive, Pine Bush NY 12566, 845-744-6117

77 E. Main Street, Walden NY 12586, 845-778-0334

3075 Rt. 208, Wallkill NY 12589, 845-895-9617

26 E Main St., Washingtonville NY 10992, 845-496-4008

Stewart's Shops have been designated as essential service by the State of New York and all locations remain open for business.

Sterling Optical, 1221 NY State Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550

Sunny River Farm in Pine Plains carries Wagyu beef and is offering free delivery.

Tech This Out, 132 Wickham Ave., Middletown, NY 10940, (845) 883-2421

Tool Factory Outlet, 2522 Rt. 17M, Goshen, NY is open M-F 8am until 5:00, Saturday 8:00-4:00 and Sunday 10:00-2:00. Curbside service available. Call 294 -7900.

Tractor Supply located at 137 Temple Hill RD in Vails Gate is open 8 AM to 6 PM Monday thru Saturday 9 AM to 6 PM Sunday. (845) 565-4690

Valley Supreme Liquors, 2412 NY-52, Pine Bush, NY 845-744-3187 is open Mon-Sat 9am-6pm.

White Atmoss, Lakeside Plaza,136 Lake Street Suite 2 Newburgh, NY 12550 is offering delivery for vape juices and CBD products within a 10 mile radius. Must be 21+ to order. They will need to see photo ID proof upon arrival. Call them at 845-561-8622.

Sullivan County

Stewart's Shops, 5 Brickman Rd., Fallsburgh NY 12733, 845-436-9502

14 Forestburgh Rd., Monticello NY 12701, 845-794-9103

175 Kingston Ave., Wurtsboro NY 12790, 845-888-2295

Stewart's Shops have been designated as essential service by the State of New York and all locations remain open for business.

Ulster County

The Applestone Meat Company, 3607 Main St, Stone Ridge NY 12484.��Their two stores in Stone Ridge and Hudson, NY are still operating, open 24/7, and they are keeping meat stocked in their vending machines. Call them at (845) 626-4444.

Arctic Adventures, 2050 NY State Route 32, Rosendale, NY 12472. Their showroom and service department remain open. They can be reached at (845) 658-8844.

Beck's Home and Hardware in New Paltz is open Mon-Sat 7:30am-6pm and Sun 9am-5pm. Call them at 845-255-8481.

Fastsigns in Wappingers and Kingston is offering to help local community business' with needed signage to inform the public of services they can provide in this difficult time and the future life they will be going back to. They're open M-F 8:30am-5:30pm & Sat by appt only. Reach the Wappingers location by calling 845-298-5600 & emailing 455@fastsigns.com. Reach the Kingston location by calling 845-331-5800 & emailing 638@fastsigns.com.

Kenco, 1000 Hurley Mountain Rd, Kingston, NY 12401 is offering online ordering & in store pickup. The following departments are open on a limited basis: Warehouse Fullfillment, Vision Center and Medical Manufacturing & Maintenance. Call them at 845-340-0552.

Stewart's Shops, 99 S. Main Street, Ellenville NY 12428, 845-647-9592

6 Main Street, Hurley NY 12443, 845-331-9700

6331 Route 209, Kerhonkson NY 12446, 845-626-9792

420 Albany Ave., Kingston NY 12401, 845-338-9516

45 Boices Lane, Kingston NY 12401, 845-383-0273

1 Boulevard, Kingston NY 12401, 845-338-9603

268 Broadway, Kingston NY 12401, 845-331-9572

339 Lucas Ave., Kingston NY 12401, 845-339-1124

7 Zena Rd., Kingston NY 12401, 845-679-2268

1872 Ulster Ave., Lake Katrine NY 12449, 845-336-6125

1872 Rt. 9W, Milton NY 12547, 845-795-2496

2060 Rt. 32, Modena NY 12548, 845-883-7145

98 N. Chestnut Street, New Paltz NY 12561, 845-255-4382

199 Broadway, Port Ewen NY 12466, 845-331-9843

212 Main St., Rosendale NY 12472, 845-658-9922

165 Main Street, Saugerties NY 12477, 845-246-8165

356 Route 212, Saugerties NY 12477, 845-246-8271

Stewart's Shops have been designated as essential service by the State of New York and all locations remain open for business.

Wallkill View Farm Market, 15 Rt. 299 West, New Paltz, NY 12561, 845-255-8050 is open everyday from 9am-6:30pm.

Whitecliff Vineyard and Winery, 331 McKinstry Rd, Gardiner, NY 12525. They're open everyday from 12pm-5pm and offering wine pickup in addition to FREE shipping in NYS. Call them at (845) 255-4613.

Williams Lumber is operating at full service M-F 7am-5pm, Sat 7am-5pm & Sun 9am-4pm. They're also offering online ordering and curbside pickup at all of their locations.

Columbia County

Ghent Wood Products, 1262 Rte. 66, Ghent, NY is offering pickup and delivery. Call them at (518) 828-5684.

Williams Lumber is operating at full service M-F 7am-5pm, Sat 7am-5pm & Sun 9am-4pm. They're also offering online ordering and curbside pickup at all of their locations.

Greene County

Williams Lumber is operating at full service M-F 7am-5pm, Sat 7am-5pm & Sun 9am-4pm. They're also offering online ordering and curbside pickup at all of their locations.

