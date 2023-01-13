New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick.
Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID.
Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom
The CDC recently updated its list of possible COVID symptoms.
"People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms," the CDC states.
Top COVID Symptoms In New York Now Include Muscle Pain
According to the CDC, possible COVID symptoms now include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Note: The CDC states this list does not include all possible symptoms
"Symptoms may change with new COVID-19 variants and can vary depending on vaccination status. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19," the CDC states.
ZOE Health Study now lists "muscle aches and pains" as one of the 10 most common COVID symptoms.
ZOE Health Study claims to run the "largest COVID science project" with over 4 million participants.
