The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State.

This new variant, which started in South Africa is officially the dominant strain in the Empire State, according to health officials. Early data indicates the XBB.1.5 variant spreads quicker than other variants.

"It is the most transmissible subvariant that has been detected yet," WHO COVID-19 Technical Lead Maria VanKerkhove said. "The more this virus circulates, the more opportunities it will have to change."

The New York State Department of Health recently confirmed the XBB.1.5 variant, now makes up over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases across New York State.

CDC Recommends Most Of New York State Put The Mask Back On

The CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask when the COVID-19 Community Level is classified as high by the CDC.

"Wear a high-quality mask or respirator," the CDC states when the COVID-19 Community Level is classified as High. "If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed."

CDC Says To Wear a Mask In Public In These New York Counties

Hudson Valley Post researched the latest data from the CDC to find out which counties in the Empire State need to mask up.

Below are the counties across New York State with "High" COVID transmission, according to the CDC as of Thursday morning.

Albany County

Bronx County

Broome County

Dutchess County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Nassau County

New York County (Manhattan)

Orange County

Putnam County

Queens County

Rensselaer County

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Rockland County

Suffolk County

Tioga County

Ulster County

Westchester County

