Local Business for Local Business: Legal Services

The following legal services in the Hudson Valley are open for business and looking forward to serving you.

Dutchess County

Andre Sedlak, Esq. 11 Market Street , Suite 205 Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601, (845) 867-2812

ANN BARCHER, PC, 31 Old Farms Road Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, (845) 462-4400 or (845) 462-1881

Brooke & Brandy LLP, The firm will still be open for telephone and video conferencing. Call, (845) 454-2540 to schedule an appointment.

Catania, Mahon & Rider, PLLC,The firm will be working remotely. Please call, (888) 719-4746 for more details.

Cillis Law, 13 S Hamilton St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845)-554-7171

Corbally, Gartland, and Rappleyea, LLP, The firm will be working remotely. Please call (845) 454-1110 or visit info@cgrlaw.com for more information.

Cuddy & Feder LLP, The firm will be working remotely. Please visit their website and call or email one of their lawyers for assistance.

Danielle Fenichel, 40 Garden Street, Suite 301 Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845)-867-2840

Dena Ghobashy, PLLC, 3 Neptune Road, Suite 15 Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845)-432-5707

Dennis Kenny Law, The firm will continue help clients online and with video conferencing. Please call (845) 764-4494 for more information.

D. Jen Brown, Esq. 272 Mill Street, Suite 204 Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845) 454-0835

Ellis Law, P.C, 2076 South Road Poughkeepsie, NY 12601,1-800-529-7777

Ellis Law, P.C, Routes 9 &52 Fishkill, NY 12524,1-800-529-7778

Ernest Harris, LLP, 1823 South Road Rt. 9 Wappingers Falls, New York 12590 (845) 297-6500

Finklestein & Partners LLP, The firm will accept phone calls, emails, live chats, and video conferencing. Please cal 1-877-481-3488 for more details.

Genova & Malin, 1136 Route 9, Suite 1, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590, (845)-298-1600

Goldstein & Goldstein, One Civic Center Plaza, Suite 541, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601, (845)-473-5100

Ianelli Law, 804 Route 9 Suite 2, Fishkill, NY 12424, (845) 896-7900

Ingber & Provost, LLP The offices are currently closed but the firm will remain available to communicate with current and prospective clients by phone, email and text. Please call (845)-733-2720 for more information.

Jay S. Canter P.C, 62 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590, (845)-297-7777

Jonna Spilbor Law, The office is closed but will provided phone and video conferencing. Call (845) 485- 2529.

Kelley M. Enderley, The firm will be conducting consultations either via video chat, phone, or email. Please call 888)-991-3211 for more questions.

The Krakower Law Firm, 21 Abes Way, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845)-462-4336

Laura Wong-Pan, PLLC, The firm will be doing remote consultations available using Zoom or Skype. Please call (845)-218-1288 for more information.

Law Office of Angel I. Falcon, 8 Barrister's Row, Suite 2 Wappingers Falls, New York 12590, (845) 687-3000

Law Offices of Dalio Dilello, 2537 Route 52 Bldg. 3, Suite #1 Hopewell Junction, NY 12533, (845)-765-0090

Law Offices of Dantzman & Dantzman, The firm is available for consultations over the phone. Please call 845-454-1400 for more information.

Law Office of Heather L. Kitchen, 55 Market Street, Suite 304, Poughkeepsie, New York 12601, (845)-454-8800



Law Offices of Ira D, Blecker, P.C, 206 Kingwood Park, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845) 849-3686

Law Office of Joseph F. Buono, ​​804 Route 9 Suite 4 Fishkill, New York 12524, (845) 765-1050

Law Offices Of Lorenzo L. Angelino, 42 Catharine Street Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845)-214-1133

Law Offices o Nicklaus Misiti PLLC, 42 Catherine street Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845) 926-1177

Lazar & Schwartz, The team is accepting phone and video conferencing. Call, (845)-896-9651 to make an appointment.

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, Please contact the firm at (845) 471-0058 or visit their website for more information.

Letterio & Haug, LLP, Their attorneys are able to take calls and conduct phone consultations as needed. Call, (845)-203-0997.



O'Connor & Partners, The team is working remotely. Please call (845) 303-8777 for more information.

Paul R Haynes, Esq, 2789 West Main Street Wappingers Falls, NY 12590, (845) 297-5700

Mackey Butts & Wise LLP, The firm will continue to work remotely. The attorneys and staff are best reach through email. For more information call, (845) 677-6700 or (845) 452-4000.

Makay & Berube, The offices closed but emails will be checked from 9am-4pm. Call 845-462-0001 and it will transfer to one of the attorney's cell phone numbers.

Martin Law, PC, The firm will be conducting all consultations via video chat, phone, or email. Please call, (845) 764-8104.



Maurer Law Firm, PLLC, Free consultations by telephone or video conferencing will be available. Call 845-253-1256

McCabe Coleman Ventosa & Patterson PLLC, The firm is offering video and telephone conferences. Please call, (845)-379-2222 to make an appointment.

McCABE & MACK Attorneys at Law, The offices are closed but their employees are working remotely. Call, (845) 261-0983 for assistance.

Metzger Injury Law, 457 W. Maple Street Poughkeepsie, New York 12601 (845) 473-7000

Nesheiwat Law, The staff is currently working remotely. Please call 1-800-500-2525 ext. 117 for further assistance.

Pascazi Law Offices PLLC,1065 Main Street, Suite D, Fishkill, NY 12524, (845)-897-4219

Rachel Flanagan Frost, The team is accepting phone consultations. To make an appointment call, (845)-896-0835.

Ronald K. Friedman, Esq. 1012 Main St suite a, Fishkill, NY 12524, (845) 897-4001

Schneider Law Offices, LLP, 42 Catharine Street Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845)-419-2356

Schonberg Law Offices,13 Market Street Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845) 928-3030

Sobo & Sobo, The Hudson Valley Personal Injury Law Firm has offices open 24/7 in Middletown, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Spring Valley, Monticello and the Bronx. Call them at 855-468-7626.

Teahan & Constantino, 2780 South Road P.O. Box 1969 Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845) 452-1834

Teahan & Constantino, 41 Front Street, Suite A P.O. Box 1181 Millbrook, NY 12545 (845) 677-2101

Van DeWater & Van DeWater, LLP, 85 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 101

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845) 452-5900

Wallace & Wallace, The firm is working remotely. Please call (845)473-0900 for more information.

Putnam County

McCabe Coleman Ventosa & Patterson PLLC, The firm is offering video and telephone conferences. Please call, (845)-379-2222 to make an appointment.

Orange County

The Ahearne Law Firm, PLLC, The firm will be conducting all consultations via video, phone and email. Call, (845)-763-410

Catania, Mahon & Rider, PLLC, The firm will be working remotely. Please call, (888) 719-4746 for more details.

Drake Loeb PLLC, 555 Hudson Valley Avenue Suite 100, New Windsor, NY 12553, (845)-561-0550

Dreyer Law Offices, PLLC, 5419 Route 9W Newburgh, NY 12550, (845) 208-8512

The Finklestein Law Firm, 14 Scotchtown Avenue, P.O. Box 72 Goshen, NY 10924 (845) 561-3465

George C. Selby, Esq. 320 Robinson Ave., Suite 230, Newburgh NY 12550, (845) 419-3385

Law Offices of Ernest Harris, LLP, 405 Robinson Avenue Newburgh, New York 12550, (845) 565-0999

Law Offices of Ernest Harris, LLP, 174 Wickham Ave Rte 211 Middletown, New York 10940, (845) 344-1170

Ingber & Provost, LLP The firm will continue remotely. To make an appointment, call (866)-733-2720.

The Kleister Law Group, 85 East Main Street, Suite 2 Washingtonville, NY 10992, (845) 827-1909

" LARKIN, INGRASSIA & TEPERMAYSTER, LLP", The firm will continue to serve the public remotely. Please call (845)-237-3255 for more details.

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, Please contact the firm at (845) 471-0058 or visit their website for more information.

Lobiondo Law, The firm will be working remotely. Please call (845) 569-7600 or visit their website for more information.

Law Offices of Okasi & Okasi, 17 North Plank Road, Suite 4 Newburgh, NY 12550, (845)-391-8776

Schonberg Law Offices, 209 Route 32 Central Valley, NY 10917, (845) 928-3030

Schonberg Law Offices, 717 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550, (845) 928-3030

Trachte Law Office, PC, 372 Fullerton Avenue, Ste. 7 Newburgh, NY 12550, (845) 565-3999

Sullivan County

Ulster County

George C. Selby, Esq. 243 Main Street, Suite 250 New Paltz, NY 12561, (845) 419-3383

Krossover Law Offices, LLP, The firm's staff will be working remotely. They will be able to access emails and voice mail messages. Please call, (845) 255-4655

" LARKIN, INGRASSIA & TEPERMAYSTER, LLP", The firm will continue to serve the public remotely. Please call (845)-237-3255 for more details.

​​​​The Law Offices of​ Robert F. Rich, Jr. PLLC, 175 Main St., Suite 2 New Paltz, NY 12561, (845) 255- 7424

Rusk Waldin Heppner & Martuscello, LLP, Their attorneys and support staff are equipped to work remotely. Please contact via phone at, (845) 331-4100.

Schneider Law Offices, LLP, 243 Main Street Suite 250 New Paltz, NY 12561, (845)-419-2354

Rockland County

