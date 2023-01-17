Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State.

New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York

New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and counties names labeled prospective56 loading...

The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant continues to spread rapidly across New York State.

This new variant, which started in South Africa is officially the dominant strain in the Empire State, according to health officials. Early data indicates the XBB.1.5 variant spreads quicker than other variants.

The New York State Department of Health recently confirmed the XBB.1.5 variant, now makes up over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases across New York State.

Read More: New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

Flu Still Widespread In New York State

yaoinlove yaoinlove loading...

New York State's Department of Health's statewide surveillance of the flu found the illness has been "geographically widespread for the 14th consecutive week."

All 62 counties across New York reported cases of the flu in the past week.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Six children have died from the flu this season, according to health officials.

Children, Elderly At Risk In New York

Sasiistock Sasiistock loading...

New York parents also need to watch out for RSV.

Young children, older individuals and residents with underlying health conditions are most at risk of serious issues, officials say.

"RSV, influenza and COVID-19 can be especially dangerous for very young children, New Yorkers 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions. As a result of this threat, the state Department of Health issued a Health Advisory Notice this fall to alert hospitals, local health departments, laboratories, emergency rooms, and other healthcare providers to remain vigilant against rising respiratory illnesses," Hochul's office stated.

Tips To Avoid Illness Include Wearing A Mask

Health officials recommend residents get vaccinated against COVID and the flu as well as practice good hygiene such as washing hands and covering up coughs. Wearing a mask is also recommended.

"While the simplest thing to do is regularly wash your hands and practice good respiratory hygiene, like covering your cough, one of the key things we learned in our battle against COVID-19 is that wearing a well-fitting mask can also dramatically reduce the spread of other respiratory viruses, including flu and RSV," former Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett stated.

CDC Recommends Many New York Counties Put Maks Back On

Michele Ursi Michele Ursi loading...

The CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask when the COVID-19 Community Level is classified as high by the CDC.

Below are the 17 New York counties with "High" COVID transmission, according to the CDC.

CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on.

Albany County

Bronx County

Broome County

Dutchess County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Nassau County

New York County (Manhattan)

Orange County

Putnam County

Queens County

Rensselaer County

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Rockland County

Suffolk County

Tioga County

Ulster County

Westchester County

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.