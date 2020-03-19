Local Business for Local Business: Automotive

Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley is a local media business employing over 60 Hudson Valley residents. We're proud to support our fellow Hudson Valley businesses in getting the word out that their services and goods are available as we grapple with a rapidly changing world.

The following automotive companies in the Hudson Valley are open for business and looking forward to serving you.

Dutchess County

A&G Community Auto Repair, 1060 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533, (845) 227-6587

A&G Community Auto Repair's business hours have been changed to 9AM-5PM. They do all automotive repairs and have 24-hour towing services.

Albrecht's Auto Repair, 11 Creek Rd, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569 is open M-F 8am-5pm. They offer before & after hours for drop off & pickup so social distancing can be adhered to. Call them at 845-635-1185.

Arlington Auto & Tire, 678 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 is featuring a drop-off no-touch service & a stay in your car, drive through oil change. They're open Mon-Sat 7am-6pm.

Auto Elegance Collision, 3 Marlorville Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 is open M-F 8am-5pm. They're offering pick up/delivery service on vehicles. They're also available for towing. Call them at (845) 297-9799.

Bogarts Auto, 725 Rt. 216, Poughquag, NY 12570 is offering pick up/delivery service when available for all of your vehicle needs. Call them at 845-221-2666.

Dutchess Cars, 2285 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Both Dutchess CDJR & Dutchess Kia service centers are open from 8am-5pm. Their virtual sales department is open from 9am-8pm. For service, call: CDJR 845-432-5675 | Kia 845-432-5609.

Dutchess Recreational Vehicles, 737 Freedom Plains Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 is open by appointment, with no contact transactions. They have pick up and delivery available. Call them at (845) 454-2810.

Ed Davis LTD located at 2509 State Route 55, Poughquag, NY has inventory available online.

Exoticar Coachworks located at 35 Orchard Place in Hopewell Junction, is open from 8:30am to 5:00pm. They are offering vehicle pickup and delivery service. All of their employees wear gloves and vehicles are wiped down prior to and after repairs. Call them at (845) 227-2520.

Foreign Car Specialists in Poughkeepsie offers service to go! They offer complimentary pickup & drop off service, early morning key drop and after hours customer pick up. They also have loaner cars available. Call them at 845-318-1225.

Fishkill Auto Body located at 698 Route 52, in Beacon is offering curbside estimates, no touch pick up and delivery of vehicles. Call them at (845) 831-4000.

Healey Brothers Service and Parts Department is open M-F 8am-5pm at all locations.

Hudson Cadillac Buick GMC, 2023 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 has their Service and Parts Department open. They're also offering vehicle pickup. Call them at 866-602-0867.

Hudson Valley Volkswagen, 1148 Route 9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 has their Service department open Monday-Friday 7:30-5:00 and Sales is open for digital sales and by appointment only. Call them at (845) 298-4500.

Hudson View Auto Body, Inc. located at 1 Oakdale Avenue in Poughkeepsie is open Mon-Fri 8am-3pm. Call them at (845) 454-5540.

Janos Foreign Car Repair in Poughquag specializes in European & foreign auto repair. They're open M-F 9:30am-5pm. Call them at 845-592-8274.

Jimmy's Auto Outlet, 1515 Rt. 52, Fishkill, NY 12524 is open 8am-5pm for any vehicle repairs. Call them at 845-896-4444 to schedule an appointment.

Matt's Used Auto Parts, 58 Honeywell Lane Hyde Park, NY 12538, are paying for cars & will pick yours up. They're also offering towing, repairs & parts at reasonable rates. Call them at (845) 471-2377.

Mid-Hudson Subaru, 1715 Rt.9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590, Service Dept is open M-F 7:30am-5pm & Sat 8am-2pm. Call them at 855-802-5474.

Poughkeepsie Nissan, 1445 Rte Hwy 9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 Service Dept is open M-F 7:30am-5pm & Sat 8am-5pm. They're offering home pickup/drop off. Call them at 845-297-0077.

Rhinebeck Ford, 3667 NY-9G, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Service Dept is open M-F 7:30am-5:30pm & Sat 8am-2pm. Call them at 888-704-7920.

Route 9 Mazda, 2309 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Service Dept is open Mon-Sat 8am-5pm. Call them at 866-981-6201.

RPH Auto Repair, 2716 West Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 offers all auto repairs, including: Check Engine Lights - New York State Inspections - Brake - Tires - Engines - Transmissions. Call them at (845) 906-6563.

Royal Auto Parts & Custom, 625 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 is open during normal business hours. If customers don't feel comfortable entering the building, curbside pickup is available. Simply call ahead! Call them at (845) 221-2211

Tire King, 206 Old Hopewell Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 is open M-F 8am-3pm and they offer curbside service. All employees wear gloves and wipe down each car before/after service. Call them at (845) 298-8555.

Wappingers Auto Tech & Power Equipment, 1228 Rt. 9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 is offering FREE pickup and delivery of vehicles and power equipment. They also offer 24hr towing. Call them at 845-298-6000.

Williams Lumber & Home Centers numerous locations are open and offering online ordering with curbside pickup.

Putnam County

Lia Honda Brewster, 899 Rt. 22, Brewster, NY 10509 offers contact-free pick up/drop off service. Their Service & Parts department is open M-F 7:30am-4:30pm. & Sat 8am-4pm. Call them at 845-363-6398 to schedule service.

Thrift King Auto Service, 7 Peekskill Road, Cold Spring is open normal business hours. Call them at (845) 265-9448

Orange County

C & R Towing and Auto Repair, 84 Academy AVE, Middletown, NY 10940, (845) 343-9644, is open Monday to Saturday from 9AM to 5PM.

Cimorelli's Collision Center, 514 Temple Hill Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553 is offering pickup and delivery services for your vehicle needs. They're open M-F 8am-5pm. Call them at 845-565-1916.

Compass Motors 200 Dolson Ave, Middletown, NY 10940, is offering "night-drop" service and pickup/delivery for parts.

ECS Auto Stores, Inc., 660 RTE 17M, Middletown is open. Call them at (845) 343-0688.

Johnstons Subaru, 3480 Rt. 6, Middletown, NY 10940 Service Dept is open M-F 7am-3pm & Sat 7am-12pm. Call them at 845-344-3100.

Johnstons Toyota, 5021 Rt.17M, New Hampton, NY 10958 Service Dept is open M-F 7:30am-3pm & Sat 8am-4pm. Call them at 845-374-8600.

Maxx Automotive, 1019 County Route 12, New Hampton, NY 10958. They service all makes and models. Their hours are M-F 8am-5pm. Call them at 845-697-5258 or 845-342-5556.

Meineke Total Car Care, 1295 Route 300, Newburgh is open Monday through Saturday 10:00 am - 4 pm. They specialize in reliable high quality automotive care ranging from a simple oil change or regular maintenance all the way to intricate custom fabricated exhaust. Meineke Total Car Care in Newburgh is one of the oldest custom exhaust shops left in the Hudson Valley. Call Dan today to make an appointment or stop by the shop. Call them at (845) 567-4840.

Morehead Honda in Newburgh Service & Parts departments are open M-F 7:30am-6pm and Sat 7:30am-5pm. Their sales department is available online and by phone. They also offer vehicle delivery by appointment. Call them at 845-561-3800.

Moroney's Motorsports, 833 Union Ave, New Windsor, NY 12553, service department is open Tues-Sat 10am-2pm for oil changes/tire changes/emergency needs. They also offer curbside pickup/shipping options for parts & accessories.Call them at 845-564-5400.

Newburgh Toyota, 218 Rt. 17K, Newburgh, NY 12550 Service Dept is open M-F 7am-6pm & Sat 7:30am-4pm. Call them at 845-562-7171.

Newburgh Used Motors, 349 Ann St, Newburgh, NY 12550, 845-787-4027

Rolling Thunder Audio, 427 North Street, Middletown is OPEN...Mon./Fri. 10am to 5pm and Sat. 10am to 2pm for all your needs, breathalyzer Calibrations, Car Audio, Accessory/Installations needs. Any questions please call 845-344-6111. They have a key drop for your safety.

Sisco Auto Parts located at 35 Little Ave., in Middletown, NY is open mon - fri 8:00am - 5:00pm and sat 8:00am - 2:00pm. Featuring a full line of auto parts, hydraulic hoses made, wheel bearings pressed, rotors, drums, and flywheels cut, tools and sales. Call them at (845) 343-5750

Superior Auto & Collision Center, Inc. located at 2106 State Rte 208 in Montgomery is open from 7am-5pm Mon-Fri and 9am-12pm Sat. Call them at (845) 457-5500.

Valley Automotive Service, 234 Main St, Cornwall, NY 12518, is open. Call them at (845) 534-7435.

Village Drop Shop, 3273 State Route 52, Pine Bush is open normal hours 8-5 Monday-Friday for all of your automotive repair needs! Call them at (845) 744-3350

Sullivan County

Ulster County

AJ's Auto Works in Marlboro is offering FREE pick up and FREE delivery for any vehicles which require autobody repair. Call them at (845) 591-4779.

Hudson Valley RV in Olive Bridge offers mobile services and repair. Call them at 845-532-0800.

Kingston Nissan, 140 Rt. 28, Kingston, NY 12401, Service Dept is open M-F 7am-5pm & Sat 7am-1:30pm. Call them at 845-338-3100.

Matt's Car & Trailer Sales, 2016 Rte 9W, Milton, NY 12547, (845) 795-5600