Local Business for Local Business: Personal Services

Dutchess County

Allen Education Center in Wappingers will be offering online tutoring services effective March 30th. This includes Math, Reading, Homework Support, Writing, Study Skills, and ACT preparation for grades K-12. Contact them here.

Chelsea Cleaners Wash & Fold, 1 Chelsea Ridge Mall Suite B, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 is offering free pick up and delivery laundry service. Visit their website at TheLaundryCart.com.

Guardian Self Storage locations in Dutchess County are open. Call them at 1-877-416-0606 to reserve a storage unit.

Hyde Park Laundromat, 4281 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538 is open 7am-9pm. They offer wash-and-fold drop off in addition to pickup and delivery service (15 mile radius) in Dutchess county.

Hudson Valley Concierge Service is a Personal, Delivery/Courier and offers Transportation Services. (845) 518-4827

LCS Facility Group in Poughkeepsie offers a total disinfection & sanitization service for any businesses in need throughout the entire Hudson Valley - from Westchester & Rockland County on up each side of the river, throughout the entire Capital Region (Albany and surrounding counties) and out to Long Island. Call them at 845-485-7000.

Mental Health America of Dutchess County, 253 Mansion St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, 845-473-2500.

Mid-Hudson Dental Implant & Oral Surgery in Poughkeepsie is open Mon,Tues,Thurs & Fri 9am-12pm for dental emergencies only. Refer to their Facebook page for important info. Call Dr. Arcuri's office at 845-452-5805.

Stormville Oil is a full service oil company and offers 24 hour emergency service & oil deliveries. They're open M-F 7am-3:30pm. Call them at 845-227-8969.

We've Got Your Sock Laundromat located at 702 Freedom Plains Rd in Poughkeepsie is open. Their commitment to you is to remain diligent about cleaning and sanitizing the mat. As per usual, We've Got Your Sock Laundromat NEVER uses recycled water. If you don't want to leave the house, please contact them about their wash and fold service with FREE pick up and delivery. Let them help you clean and disinfect your clothing. We've Got Your Sock Laundromat is a coin-operated self-service and full service laundromat that is always attended. Dry cleaning and alteration services are also available.

Putnam County

Orange County

Gooseworks in Newburgh offers graphic & web design and can help any business virtually! Reach out to them here.

Joy Transportation LLC, provides medical transportation ( to and from dr's appts) we are open from 6am to 6pm. (845) 343-5215

Mental Health Association, 73 James P. Kelly Way, Middletown, NY 10940, 845-342-2400 or their 24/7 helpline 1-800-832-1200.

Merrymaids, 337 Fullerton Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550, (845) 297-1009

Middletown Day Nursery is open and currently providing care for essential personnel. Call them at 845-343-1444.

Sullivan County

The Rental Center of Monticello is open M-F 8AM - 5PM & Sat 8:30AM - 12:30PM. They have a great selection of some of the most common tools and machinery you need around the construction site or around the yard.

Ulster County

Bodies by Colotti, 612 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 is offering private, small group and large group personal training. Call them at (845) 883-8577.

Cyber Guardian Consulting Group is a premier provider of cyber-attack protection in the tri-state area. They're currently offering pro bono cybersecurity evaluations to local businesses, government agencies and non-profits. Call them at 845-44-GUARD.

The Laundry Basket in Marlboro is open 7am-8pm 7 days a week with drop-off service 7am-11am Mon-Sat. Attendant on duty Mon-Sat 7am-11am. Call them at 845-629-8417.