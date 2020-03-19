Local Business for Local Business: Other

Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley is a local media business employing over 60 Hudson Valley residents. We're proud to support our fellow Hudson Valley businesses in getting the word out that their services and goods are available as we grapple with a rapidly changing world.

The following companies in the Hudson Valley are open for business and looking forward to serving you.

Dutchess County

Anderson Center for Autism - Located at 4885 Route 9, Staatsburg, NY Is open and serving the community. (845) 889-9208

Casperkill Golf Club in Poughkeepsie is open. Social distancing rules of 6 feet in between individuals are in place. Call them at 845-463-0900 to book tee time.

CE Avengers - Hudson Valley small business resource featuring; Hvgoldrewards.com, Smartnetworkcard.com & Facebook.com/groups/hvnyfli

Chris McGlynn - Travel Planner - Located in Rhinebeck, NY and serving the Hudson Valley. Make your travel plans now for later! Call him now at (845) 697-3126

Hampton Inn, Fishkill -- Currently open 24/7. (845) 896-4000

School Of Rock - Physical location is closed and won't be able to open, but they are working on a series of Virtual Learning Events designed to support your musical journey on a temporary basis. Our FREE Learning Event Series will include; Effective Practice Strategies, Song Mapping, Music Theory, Rhythm, Song Writing & MORE. Dates, Times & Log In information coming soon. Follow us on FB @ schoolofrockbeacon and our website beacon.schoolofrock.com.

Unique Marine, 24 Olympic Way, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 offers boat repair, boat hauling, engine parts and supplies in addition to boat, rv, and trailer sales. Emergency haul out service for sinking vessels up to 38ft. They're open M-F 9am-5pm & Sat 9am-1pm. Curb side pick up available for marine supplies if needed and also local pick up and drop off for boats needing repair! Keep your social distance on the water with ease. Call them at 845-489-4524.

Putnam County

Orange County

Access Physical Therapy & Wellness has over 40 locations in Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan and Rockland Counties. We are open M-F in most locations from 7am-7pm.(845) 636-4344

Affron Fuel Oil, 81 Old Route 9W, New Windsor, NY is open and available for calls. Regular Hours M-F 8-3:30. Featuring Home Heating Oil Deliveries for Commercial and Residential

Furnace and Boiler Service/Repairs. Call them at (845) 562-0440

Georges Fuel Inc.,1041A Route 52, Walden, NY. Their office is closed for in person service, but you can call them at 845-778-3993 to schedule a delivery or make a payment. You can also do the same at georgesfuelinc.com.

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc.continues to care for patients and families

in need of our services both in the community and at The Kaplan Family Hospice Residence. Continued support is needed. 8455616111

Hudson Valley Imaging located at 575 Huron Valley Avenue, New Windsor, NY. We are a Radiology company performing MRI’s, X-rays, Mammograms, Cat Scans, Ultrasounds. We are currently opened 8am-3:30pm Monday-Friday. (845) 220-2222

Kasey's Cast-A-Ways 24 hr Bait Shop and Fun Farm, located at 102 Schoolhouse Rd., Port Jervis, NY 12771 24 hour bait and tackle shop now open 5 am to 8 pm during covid 19 and .Petting farm allowing one family in at a time. Call them at (845) 858-2001.

Rockland County

Sullivan County

Ulster County

Kingston Farmers Market Held outdoors in County Courthouse parking lot, entrance at John St between Crown & Wall St, Uptown Kingston. Will be open for the last winter market: Saturday April 25 10am-2pm then Every Saturday starting May 9, 9am-2pm.

PuroClean Professional Restoration located in Kingston features 24/7 business dealing with property damage, water, fire, mold, bio-hazard & Covid-19 cleanup. (845) 768-2144

Wright's Farm located at 699 State Route 208, Gardiner, NY offers curb side orders, along with their store operating 8-6 daily. Pick up of Gardiner Brewing Company beer and local wine and spirits available in addition to the farm's normal offerings of Eggs, apples, meat, baked goods, apple cider donuts, canned goods and more. (845) 255-5300