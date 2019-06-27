Children 8-16 Needed For Scene Filming in Poughkeepsie Area

Now that school is out, your child could spend their vacation becoming a star.

The HBO Miniseries I Know This Much Is True needs children for an upcoming shoot on August 8. Kids between the age of 8 to 16 are needed for scenes in the series starring Mark Ruffalo. Production crews have been using areas all over the Hudson Valley for filming this spring and summer. Recently, crews have been spotted in the Wappingers Falls area where an abandoned Sonic restaurant was temporarily transformed into a retro fast-food restaurant.

Those interested in getting their kids involved in the filming need to live within one hour of IBM Road in Poughkeepsie. The children will also need to be available for a wardrobe fitting a few days before August 8 in Wappingers Falls. While the experience sounds like a fun way for school children to spend a summer day, it could also earn them some serious spending money. Non-union members will earn $165 for 10 hours of work in front of the camera.

To be considered for the role, parents should send an email with their child's name, birthdate, location, and all of their measurements including height, weight and sizes of their shoes, shirts and bottoms. The email should also contain a photo of the child's face and their full body. You can send emails directly to iktmitopencalls@gmail.com.

The production also insists that all minors have a current workers permit and accompanying documents each time they're on set and at the wardrobe fitting,

