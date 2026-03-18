Travel Channel Host Gets Grossed Out at Hudson Valley Cafe

A long-time television host and food expert was spotted in the Hudson Valley, and the visit left him with a sour stomach.

One of the Hudson Valley's most scenic towns is New Paltz. With its laid-back vibe, cozy restaurants and quirky shops, the town has become a popular weekend getaway destination.

Walk down Main Street, and you'll notice more than just hikers and college students. People visiting from all over the area can be seen enjoying New Paltz. And every once in a while, you may even spot a celebrity.

Adam Richman via TikTok Adam Richman via TikTok loading...

TV Host Vacations in New Paltz

Recently, Adam Richman posted some videos of his vacation to the Hudson Valley, including an eventful stop in New Paltz.

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Richman is best known as the former host of Man v. Food, the hit Travel Channel show where he traveled the country taking on massive food challenges and spotlighting local restaurants. Over the years, he’s built a reputation as a serious food guy who loves diving into unique, local spots.

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Cafe Stop in New Paltz Takes Disturbing Turn

While in New Paltz, Richman stopped into the B-Side Grill. Located on Main Street, the small cafe offers its famous signature burgers along with huge sandwiches, ice cream, milkshakes and breakfast items that are served all day long.

Aside from the food, the cafe is also known for its impressive inventory of rock and roll memorabilia, vinyl records, instruments, old-fashioned candy and strange sodas. It was those sodas that caught the attention of Richman, who popped into the cafe after eating at another restaurant nearby.

Adam Richman via TikTok Adam Richman via TikTok loading...

Strange Soda Tasting in New Paltz

Richman decided to grab a whole lineup of the B-Side Grill's unusual sodas and film an impromptu taste test for his TikTok channel.

In the video, Richman tries a handful of novelty sodas that look more like a practical joke than an actual beverage. The tasting included flavors like bacon, peanut butter and jelly, buffalo sauce, corn and even butter.

The Travel Channel star began with the peanut butter and jelly soda, hoping that would be the "most pleasant" of the bunch, but he was immediately turned off by the flavor. After that, it was Buffalo sauce, which he compared to a burp when "a little barf comes out".

Surprisingly, the sweet corn soda seemed to be his favorite. Richman likened the flavor to drinking right out of a can of Green Giant corn nibblets. After that, the taste test took an ugly turn with two more sodas flavored with Maple Bacon and Butter, which Richman could only describe as "repulsive".

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