A powerful voice born from a case that gripped the nation in 2021 is coming to the Hudson Valley — and it’s happening tomorrow.

The father of Gabby Petito — will take the stage in Poughkeepsie March 19, 2026 for a powerful community event thanks to Family Services, Inc. Joseph Petito is the keynote speaker for the annual Report to the Community luncheon at The Grandview.

"As a leading agency offering victim services in Dutchess County, Family Services hopes that Joe's story will inspire collective action and foster a culture where victims' and survivors' voices are respected and amplified," said Family Services Chief Executive Officer Leah Feldman.

Joe Petito pleas for help during a news conference to help finding his missing daughter Gabby Petito on September 16, 2021 in North Port, Florida. /Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images) Joe Petito pleas for help during a news conference to help finding his missing daughter Gabby Petito on September 16, 2021 in North Port, Florida. /Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images) loading...

Gabby Petito’s 2021 disappearance quickly became one of the most closely followed cases in the country. The 22-year-old was reported missing while traveling cross-country with her fiancé. Her remains were later discovered in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. The case sparked a national conversation about domestic violence, the warning signs often missed, and the role of social media in modern investigations.

Gabby Petito/ (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images) Gabby Petito/ (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images) loading...

Report to the Community 2026

In the years since, Joseph Petito has turned personal tragedy into advocacy, traveling the country to raise awareness about domestic violence and the importance of early intervention.

“It is my pleasure to partner with Family Services in all aspects of combatting domestic violence, and along with them it is my honor to welcome Mr. Joe Petito as our guest speaker for this event," said Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati. "At the Sheriff’s Office, as with Family Services, domestic violence victims are a top priority and we will continue working tirelessly to ensure that each and every victim gets the help that they need and are protected. My Office has had an in-house Domestic Violence Advocate working hand-in-hand with our Deputies since 2010, and two years ago we created a dedicated Domestic Violence Unit to enhance consistency and strengthen trust with victims. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office – along with Family Services and others – will continue to do everything in its power to protect the victims and hold offenders strictly accountable.”

The luncheon brings together local leaders, law enforcement, and community partners to highlight Family Services’ impact over the past year, in partnership with Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati and District Attorney Anthony Parisi.

The luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and remains open to the public- tickets are available here. Proceeds support programs across Dutchess, Ulster, and Orange counties, providing critical services including victim support, mental health care, and prevention initiatives.