A Poughkeepsie man is facing time in prison in connection to the death of his 16-month-old daughter.

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced Wednesday that Haitham Dasan, 49, of Poughkeepsie plead guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide, Tuesday, March 17.

Haitham Dasan/ Dutchess County District Attorney Haitham Dasan/ Dutchess County District Attorney loading...

According to the District Attorney, Dasan admitted in court that he negligently caused the death of his daughter Soraiya Dasan on April 12, 2021, in the early afternoon at 75 Oakdale Avenue in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

75 Oakdale Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY/ Google Street View 75 Oakdale Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY/ Google Street View loading...

In court, Dasan reportedly admitted that "he touched a plastic straw in a clear plastic container that contained fentanyl," before preparing and then feeding his daughter food tainted with fentanyl.

An autopsy of little Soraiya along with a toxicology report showed her cause of death was determined to be from acute fentanyl intoxication, with Fentanyl found in her blood.

The District Attorney said as a result of the defendant's negligence, Soraiya was exposed to the fentanyl which killed her.

"This plea to Criminally Negligent Homicide ensures that the defendant is held accountable for conduct that resulted in the tragic and entirely preventable death of a 16-month-old child," said District Attorney Anthony Parisi. "This is a case that, despite its seriousness, was not advanced by the prior administration. Upon taking office, my team made a deliberate decision to re- examine the facts, follow the evidence, and move this matter forward in the interest of justice. No family should be left without answers, and no case of this magnitude should remain unresolved. Throughout this process, the strength and perseverance of the child's mother has been extraordinary, and her advocacy played an important role in ensuring accountability. I also want to commend the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department for their continued diligence and commitment to justice. My office remains steadfast in its responsibility to pursue justice—no matter how much time has passed or the challenges involved."

Sentencing is set for May 20, 2026. Judge Edelman-Reyes,

presided over the case, has agreed to a sentence of two to four years in prison as part of the guilty plea.