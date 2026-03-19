The Orange County Sheriff's Office child support crackdown is still unfolding, but deputies announced at least one arrest has now been made.

Less than two weeks ago, on the Orange County Sheriff's shared several mugshots on Facebook of men they said had warrants out of Family Court for unpaid child support. It may seem like a joke, but these are some pretty serious debts- with one amount climbing towards $90,000!

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According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office Wednesday, one of the three men wanted for excessive child support debts in Orange County was arrested.

Orange County Men Wanted for Unique Warrants

Orange County Men Wanted for Unique Warrants

Read More: Sheriff's Office Focuses On Child Support Accountability In NY | https://wpdh.com/sheriffs-office-child-support-initiative/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

The original post named the following three men and their respective amounts owed:

Charles McDonald, 44, City of Newburgh owes $88,539.34

Matthew Kennedy, 31, Walden & Town of Newburgh, owes $53,969.41

Daniel Dally, 39, of Wawayanda, owes $56,611.20

Charles McDonald, who reportedly owed more than $88,000 was arrested.

Reactions from YOU

The community had a lot to say about this bold move from the sheriff's office, with hundreds of comments, reactions and shares on our Facebook post of the article on March 10.

While many expressed support of the initiative, other's asked, " How about posting photos of women who kept fathers from seeing the kids they are supporting???" and "You effectively turn them into criminals with this approach and employers won't hire them. Then she definitely won't be getting any money from him."

Others asked for more names to be added to the list and encouraged other law enforcement agencies to follow suit.