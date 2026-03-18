Hudson Valley Thruway Closures Planned Throughout 2026

A major bridge replacement project has just begun over the Thruway in the Hudson Valley, and it’s going to cause closures until the fall of 2026

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Busy Hudson Valley Bridge Now Closed

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the start of an $8.2 million project to replace the Malden Turnpike bridge over I-87 in the Village of Saugerties.

Because of the massive undertaking this project will require, the span will remain completely closed to traffic through the fall as crews build a brand-new structure.

The current bridge is 78 years old and is used by over 2,000 vehicles every day, making it a key connector for locals heading through Saugerties and the surrounding Catskill region.

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New Bridge Will Be Major Upgrade

The new span will feature two 11-foot travel lanes and 5-foot shoulders, along with a smoother riding surface and updated safety railings. The bridge is expected to last for at least another 75 years.

One of the biggest upgrades is something that big-rig drivers on the Thruway below will appreciate. Vertical clearance over the I-87 will increase from 14 feet 2 inches to 16 feet 6 inches, reducing the risk of those all-too-common bridge strikes.

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Expect Major Detours All Summer Long

With the bridge closed, a seven-mile detour is now in place.

Drivers are being routed from Route 32 to Route 212, over to Main Street, then up to Route 9W before reconnecting with Malden Turnpike.

Local officials say they’ve been coordinating with police, fire departments, schools and emergency responders ahead of the closure, so there shouldn’t be any surprises for essential services.

That said, if this is part of your daily drive, you’ll want to plan for extra time.

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Thruway Lane Closures and Disruptions Expected

Even if you've never traveled on the bridge itself, this project could still affect you.

Motorists on the Thruway can expect to see lane closures in the area during construction. There are also warning signs posted to help drivers navigate changing conditions.

Officials are reminding drivers that work zone speed limits will strictly be enforced. Fines are doubled, and New York’s speed camera program will be active at various times during the construction process.