Only about 1 in 3 U.S. fourth graders read at a proficient level, according to national education data — a reminder of just how important early reading experiences can be.

That’s part of what makes events like the Poughkeepsie Children’s Book Festival so valuable for local families, especially when you have kids in multiple age groups like I do.

The festival is happening Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dutchess Community College’s Falcon Hall.

This free event brings together dozens of authors and illustrators whose books span from preschool favorites to middle grade page-turners.

Kids can meet the creators behind the stories they love, get books signed, and even take photos with costumed characters. Books will also be available for purchase giving families a chance to bring home something special and personalized.

Meeting one of my childhood favorites Jan Brett with my oldest son a few years back was such a special moment and core memory for us both!

Whether your child is just beginning their reading journey (like my pre-schoolers) or already devouring chapter books, the event offers something for every age and interest.

For parents looking to spark a love of reading, this is one event worth circling on the calendar.

Check out the FULL list of Authors and Illustrators coming to the festival.