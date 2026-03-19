Cheapest Gas Stations in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Right Now

Gas prices are skyrocketing in the Hudson Valley, but there are still a handful of service stations that won't leave you dry.

Across New York, gas prices have jumped noticeably in just the past week. Industry analysts point to ongoing tension in the Middle East, including instability in Iraq and surrounding oil-producing regions, as a major factor driving the increase. When there’s uncertainty about supply, oil prices go up, and gas prices follow.

At the same time, we’re heading into the spring travel season, when demand begins to rise and refineries switch to more expensive summer fuel blends. That combination is pushing prices higher across the board.

Gas Prices Rise in the Hudson Valley

Here in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties, most stations are now sitting somewhere in the mid-$3 range. But if you look a little closer, there are still a few pockets where drivers can save some money.

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Cheapest Gas in Dutchess County

If you’re looking for the lowest prices in Dutchess County right now, Poughkeepsie is the place to go. Several stations along Dutchess Turnpike, Main Street and South Road are all competing with each other, and that’s keeping prices noticeably lower than the rest of the county.

Head north to Hyde Park or over to Beacon and Fishkill, and you’ll usually see prices climb closer to the $3 mark or higher.

Valero 433 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie: $3.45 per gallon

Valero 1118 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie: $3.49 per gallon

Valero 163 Garden St, Poughkeepsie: $3.49 per gallon

Valero 125 Market St, Poughkeepsie: $3.52 per gallon

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Cheapest Gas in Orange County

In Orange County, Middletown is currently the cheapest pocket. Stations along Route 211 and East Main Street tend to run a few cents lower than the rest of the county, thanks to a higher concentration of gas stations in a small area.

Other towns like Monroe, Warwick and Chester typically come in a bit higher.

QuickChek 601 East Main St, Middletown: about $3.43 per gallon

Exxon 700 Route 211 East, Middletown: about $3.45 per gallon

Valero 363 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor: about $3.50 per gallon

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Cheapest Gas in Ulster County

Ulster County is trending slightly higher overall, but Kingston and Lake Katrine remain the best spots to find cheaper gas, especially along Ulster Avenue where multiple stations are competing for drivers.

QuickChek 1646 Ulster Ave, Lake Katrine: about $3.55 per gallon

Citgo Albany Ave, Kingston: about $3.58 per gallon

Mobil 1335 Ulster Ave, Kingston: about $3.59 per gallon

Hudson Valley Gas Prices Continue to Climb

Gas prices throughout the Hudson Valley continue to rise, and they’re rising quickly.

Just last week, you could still find gas under $3 in several places around the region. But now, even the cheapest stations are well above that mark.

If global tensions continue and demand keeps increasing, prices could climb even higher as we head toward the busy summer driving season. The good news is that if you’re willing to drive a few extra minutes, you can still save a few bucks every time you fill up by visiting some of the cheaper gas stations listed above.