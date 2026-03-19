Shoppers Beware: New York’s Cashless Ban Goes Into Effect This Week

Many Hudson Valley businesses will be forced to change the way they handle payments thanks to a new piece of legislation in New York.

Last year, I was excited about the grand opening of new Scandinavian coffee shop called Fika & Hygge in the Arlington District of Poughkeepsie. The cafe sells unique European candies and rich coffee concoctions inspired by Sweden and Denmark.

Aside from delicious pastries, coffees and candies, I was impressed by the cafe's cool European vibe, which includes a "cashless" policy where payment can only be made by credit card or smartphone.

Now, thanks to a new law that goes into effect on Friday in New York, that practice will be illegal.

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New York Bans “Cashless Only” Businesses

Beginning March 20, a new statewide law will require many businesses to accept cash for in-person purchases.

That means those “card only” or “no cash accepted” signs you’ve probably seen popping up in places like cafes, food trucks, and retail shops will no longer be allowed in most cases.

The law applies broadly to all retail stores, restaurants and food establishments, bars, food trucks, stands, and similar businesses.

Basically, if a business sells goods or food directly to customers in person, they now have to take cash.

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Why New York Is Doing This

State leaders say this is about fairness.

Not everyone has a credit card or bank account, and going cashless can shut people out of everyday purchases. The law is designed to make sure everyone can still buy basic goods and services, regardless of how they pay.

What Businesses Can and Can’t Do

The new rules go beyond just accepting cash.

The new law says that businesses cannot charge more for customers who pay with cash and must treat cash the same as cards or digital payments

However, there are a few exceptions.

Online, phone, or mail orders don’t have to accept cash unless payment happens in person and some businesses can use machines that convert cash into prepaid cards instead of handling cash directly.

Businesses that refuse cash could face fines starting at around $1,000 and going higher for repeat violations.

What This Means for Shoppers

If you're like most people and have basically stopped using cash for most purchases, you'll still be able to tap your way around town. The only difference is that at some spots, lines may be a bit slower with employees now forced to count change for those who prefer paper money and coins.

We want to know what you think about this new law. Are you happy that the right to use cash has been protected or is this a decision that should be left up to business owners? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page or by sending us a text on our mobile app.

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