“Enough Is Enough”: Hospital Workers Picket Across Hudson Valley Today

“Enough Is Enough”: Hospital Workers Picket Across Hudson Valley Today

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Nurses from New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center strike outside the hospital on January 12, 2026 in New York City. Nearly 15,000 nurses from New York-Presbyterian/Columbia, Montefiore Medical Center and the main campus of Mount Sinai Hospital, NYC's biggest hospitals, have gone on strike. The union representing the nurses says they are demanding higher wages, more security at hospitals to reduce violent episodes and shootings, and a commitment to ensuring minimum staffing ratios./(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

More than 2,000 Hudson Valley healthcare workers are stepping outside and speaking up.

Staff at three local hospitals are set to hold coordinated pickets Wednesday afternoon, calling out what they say are "broken promises, stalled negotiations, and unequal retirement benefits."

Nurses will be outside of Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Northern Dutchess Hospital, and Putnam Hospital Center from 2 to 4 p.m. today, March 18.

The group, represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, says workers at Northern Dutchess are being denied the same pension benefits as others in the Northwell system. Meanwhile, employees at Vassar Brothers and Putnam claim ongoing issues with contract enforcement haven’t been resolved.

We’re talking nurses, aides, techs, food service, housekeeping—the people who keep these hospitals running every single day.

Union leaders say negotiations at Northern Dutchess have dragged on for months, while unresolved grievances continue to pile up at Vassar Brothers.

Now, they’re taking it public.

Recent Nursing Union Negotiation Pushes

On January 12, 2026 thousands of 1199 members from across New York State gathered in Albany, at the State Capitol.

One week later, on Jan. 20, New York Governor Kathy Hochul pledged $1.325 billion in new state investments "to shore up safety net hospitals, nursing homes and benefits for home care members."

But 1199SEIU says they will continue to push for the full $2 billion in additional funding that is necessary to stabilize the healthcare industry.

 

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Filed Under: Dutchess County, Hudson Valley, New York, New York News
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley News, News

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