Popular Hudson Valley Hot Dog Truck Announces Grand Reopening

Carole's Hot Dogs has been closed since a fire destroyed the truck back in March.

Carole's Hot Dogs is a popular hot dog spot in the Hudson Valley that always makes our list of Great Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots. Anytime I've ever stooped at Carole's I always get the meal deal with two dogs, chips and a soda. I personally will get one dog with chili and another with cooked onions, every time. Gotta love the Sabrett 100% all beef hotdogs with the "snap", that were always served up daily at this spot.

Its been quite a whirlwind of issues for Lynne Alessi, the owner of Hyde Park's Carole's Hot Dogs at 2 St Andrews Rd, Hyde Park, NY. Back in September of 2024 she had to temporarily close up shop as she was dealing with some health issues. The extremely supportive and caring community rallied behind Lynne, saying health first. Despite serious health issues, Lynn forged ahead and was able to reopen her beloved hot dog business the following month in October, eventually finishing up for the year.

Earlier this year, the business opened for the 2025 season on March 15th to enthusiastic loyal customers. Just two weeks later on March 29, a fire broke out in the truck sending Lynne to the hospital and putting here business on hold as the truck was destroyed. Carole's Hot Dogs posted about the incident to social media on March 29.

Carole's Hot Dogs Facebook Carole's Hot Dogs Facebook loading...

7 months later and Carole's Hot Dogs never returned to the spot. We had been told earlier this summer that the truck had been repaired and the business was waiting on permits and license approval to reopen.

Get our free mobile app

Carole's Hot Dogs Grand Reopening in March 2026

Carole's Hot Dogs recently updated their profile picture on social media with a photo of the beloved truck and the announcement that the business will reopen in March 2026.

OPENING March 2026. Carole's HotDogs truck is ready to be back on St. Andrew's road. Stay tuned for the exact date.

Tu, thurs, fri, and Sat, 11:30-3:30

🌭stay tuned for updates on fb

Check Out The 11 Most Popular Hot Dog Toppings It is grilling season and here are the Top 11 things to throw on top of your hotdog. You can use these separately or together or mix and match. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

5 Outstanding Hot Dog Stands in the Hudson Valley 5 Places to Get a Great Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley Gallery Credit: Robyn Taylor