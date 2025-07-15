Hot Dog Heaven! 6 Great Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots

We've got 6 Top Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots.

The country celebrates National Hot Dog Day this week. According to National Day Calendar, National Hot Dog Day celebrates a summertime staple on a bun annually on the third Wednesday in July, this is a day that should be celebrated all year long quite honestly LOL.

There are so many great hot dog choices right here in the Hudson Valley, NY area, and we had one of the biggest responses to any food poll we have ever done when we asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite go-to hot dog spot was in the area. Stewart's Shops we reported back in May actually started phasing out hot dogs at many stores as they were not a big seller reportedly. I always enjoyed their hot dogs, so that was a bummer to hear.

As a kid growing up in the Hudson Valley, a favorite spot for me was the Sabrett truck off exit 19 on I84 that was around for many years throughout the 1980s and 1990s. I remember mom always stopping when we'd pass by to get us kids lunch, and it would always be one dog with chili and another with cooked onions. That's the same way I order them today whenever I stop at a hot dog joint.

6 Favorite Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots

Carole's Hot Dogs

Carole's Hot Dogs Facebook Carole's Hot Dogs Facebook loading...

Carole's Hot Dogs in Hyde Park unfortunately had to shut down temporarily after a truck fire back in March. The popular spot has always been a favorite in the area with the truck parked off St. Andrews Rd for as far back as I can remember, many years. I've often stopped by to grab the 2 hot dogs, chips & soda deal. Gotta love the Sabrett 100% all beef hotdogs with the "snap", always served up daily at this spot. We're told that the truck has been repaired and the business is waiting on permits and license approval to reopen, hopefully soon!

Miriam Food Services (Formerly Smith Street Hot Dogs)

Smith Street Hot Dogs Facebook Smith Street Hot Dogs Facebook loading...

One of the top Hudson Valley hot dog spots for decades was Smith Street Hot Dogs. Smith Street Hot Dogs was located at 105 Smith St in Poughkeepsie and was a family-run business that had been around for 50-plus years, offering authentic, city-style Boar's Head hot dogs. Those who have experienced the timeless "Smith Street Dog" know. They ranked on our list of Top 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots in 2022. It was announced back in 2021 that the legendary Hudson Valley hot dog stand was for sale after 50 years, and they closed their doors on July 1. They reopened their doors just over a year ago under new management with help from the original owners, and Poughkeepsie area hot dog fans couldn't be happier! I stop in regularly for their great chili dogs.

Holydog

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Holy Dog at 44 W Main St in Middletown is the newest spot on our list, having opened 10 years ago. Established in 2012, the hot dog joint has gotten a lot of publicity ranking on Google's top dog list at number 1 in "Upstate NY", number 3 in the state, and number 38 in the nation! This is according to Lohud.

Pam's Bun 'N' Run

Pam's Bun 'N' Run Facebook Pam's Bun 'N' Run Facebook loading...

Pam's Bun 'N' Run in Pleasant Valley has been serving for over 35 years, having been established in 1986. The popular hot dog truck sits near the creek on Rt 44 and people come from all over for Pam's tasty dogs.

Dallas Hot Wieners

Dallas Hot Wieners Facebook Dallas Hot Wieners Facebook loading...

Dallas Hot Wieners has been a Hudson Valley area tradition for 85 plus years. With locations in Kingston, Saugerties and Lake Katrine, the family business serves up legendary hot dogs. One must try their famous secret sauce.

Pete's

Pete's Hot Dogs Facebook Pete's Hot Dogs Facebook loading...

Pete's Hot Dogs located at 239 S William St in Newburgh is celebrating 92 years this year! Established in 1932, the family business continues to deliver the absolute best hot dog in the Hudson Valley. The popular spot is always a Battle of the Best #1 for Best Hot Dog of the Hudson Valley.

