The Canadian wildfire smoke returned to the Hudson Valley, creating hazy skies, orange sunsets, and reduced visibility across New York. WPDH listeners submitted these incredible photos showing what the smoke looked like in towns throughout the Hudson Valley.

Browse the gallery to see how the wildfire smoke impacted communities from Ulster and Dutchess counties to Orange, Putnam, Columbia, Greene, and beyond.

If you captured photos of the smoky skies, we'd love to see them.