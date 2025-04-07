Community Rallies Behind Owner Of Hot Dog Business After Fire
A fire recently destroyed the popular Carole's Hot Dogs truck in Hyde Park.
The Hudson Valley area has so many beloved hot dog spots, many places that are known to be the best of the best. You really don't have to travel far to get some of the best dogs you'll ever have.
Last September, Lynne Alessi, the owner of Hyde Park's Carole's Hot Dogs at 2 St Andrews Rd, Hyde Park had to temporarily close up shop as she was dealing with some health issues. The extremely supportive and caring community rallied behind Lynne, saying health first. Despite serious health issues, Lynn forged ahead and was able to reopen her beloved hot dog business the following month in October, eventually finishing up for the year.
Just last month the business opened for the 2025 season on March 15th to enthusiastic loyal customers. Just two weeks later on March 29, a fire broke out in the truck sending Lynne to the hospital and putting here business on hold as the truck was destroyed. Carole's Hot Dogs posted about the incident to social medial on March 29.
It's been a long day and haven't replied to all you caring and supportive people yet...Tons of calls, tons of messages and more.Tears of sadness and nervous anxiety, but the goal is to get back as soon as possible as Carole's HotDogs again!!!!
Right now, I do have to thank the Roosevelt Fire department and Hyde Park police. It could have been much worse, if you didn't get here so fast.You guys could have just knocked to say hi, lol.....a little humorNext time I see Roosevelt Fire Department and HPPD, it's Carole's HotDogs on Carole's bill.
