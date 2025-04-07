Community Rallies Behind Owner Of Hot Dog Business After Fire

A fire recently destroyed the popular Carole's Hot Dogs truck in Hyde Park.

The Hudson Valley area has so many beloved hot dog spots, many places that are known to be the best of the best. You really don't have to travel far to get some of the best dogs you'll ever have.

Last September, Lynne Alessi, the owner of Hyde Park's Carole's Hot Dogs at 2 St Andrews Rd, Hyde Park had to temporarily close up shop as she was dealing with some health issues. The extremely supportive and caring community rallied behind Lynne, saying health first. Despite serious health issues, Lynn forged ahead and was able to reopen her beloved hot dog business the following month in October, eventually finishing up for the year.

Just last month the business opened for the 2025 season on March 15th to enthusiastic loyal customers. Just two weeks later on March 29, a fire broke out in the truck sending Lynne to the hospital and putting here business on hold as the truck was destroyed. Carole's Hot Dogs posted about the incident to social medial on March 29.

It's been a long day and haven't replied to all you caring and supportive people yet...Tons of calls, tons of messages and more. Carole's HotDogs Tears of sadness and nervous anxiety, but the goal is to get back as soon as possible asagain!!!!

Right now, I do have to thank the Roosevelt Fire department and Hyde Park police. It could have been much worse, if you didn't get here so fast. You guys could have just knocked to say hi, lol.....a little humor Carole's HotDogs Next time I see Roosevelt Fire Department and HPPD, it'son Carole's bill.

Get our free mobile app

attachment-Carole's Hot Dogs Truck Fire Facebook loading...

Lynne Alessi said that the the truck was a total loss after the fire, and that somehow she must continue on with the business. She has been keeping the legacy of her mom's business alive since her passing some years back. Carole's Hot Dogs made our list of 6 Top Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots

Unfortunately, the truck only had liability insurance and not full coverage according to Lynne Alessi. A friend set up a GoFundMe that has raised over $6,000 of the $10,000 goal to purchase a new truck. You can donate here . Let's hope Carole's Hot Dogs can soon return with those delicious dogs we all know and love.

Check Out The 11 Most Popular Hot Dog Toppings It is grilling season and here are the Top 11 things to throw on top of your hotdog. You can use these separately or together or mix and match. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

5 Outstanding Hot Dog Stands in the Hudson Valley 5 Places to Get a Great Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley Gallery Credit: Robyn Taylor