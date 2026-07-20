Hollywood is back in the Hudson Valley.

Paramount Pictures is filming a new feature movie in Dutchess County, and production will temporarily close part of West Dover Road (County Route 20) in the Towns of Dover and Pawling starting this Thursday, July 23.

The closure affects a quarter-mile stretch near Blackberry Road and will remain in place through Sunday, August 9, with the road reopening on Monday, August 10.

The Detour

Drivers will be detoured via Route 22, Pleasant Ridge Road, and River Road, while residents will continue to have access to their properties. Emergency responders and postal services have also been notified to ensure services are not interrupted.

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino says film productions like this provide a major economic boost while showcasing the Hudson Valley to audiences around the world. Productions regularly hire local construction crews, caterers, painters, security teams, production assistants, and actors while filling hotel rooms and supporting area businesses.

The Hudson Valley has become one of New York's hottest filming destinations. Recent projects have included Netflix's The Four Seasons, Fox's Best Medicine, and the upcoming zombie-action film Zero Protocol.

According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, film production had an $86 million economic impact across the Hudson Valley in 2025, with more than $28 million spent in Dutchess County alone.

For now, Paramount is keeping the project under wraps.

The studio has not announced the movie's title, storyline, or cast, so if A-list stars are headed to Dutchess County, they're keeping it a secret... at least for now.