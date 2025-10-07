5 Best Hudson Valley Spots For Amazing Pierogies

We've got the top places to find great pierogies in the Hudson Valley.

As a child growing up, I'll always remember reaching into the freezer at home and grabbing that blue box of Mrs. T's pierogies for a snack. Pierogies with melted butter and sauteed onions were always a go-to in the household.

Pierogies are filled dumplings made by wrapping unleavened dough around a sweet filling and cooking in boiling water. They are often pan-fried before serving. There's even a National Pierogi Day celebrated annually in October according to the National Day Calendar website.

We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite go-to place was for great pierogies in the area and have compiled a top 5 list.

Top 5 Places to Get Great Pierogies in the Hudson Valley

The Local Supermarket

Yes, believe it or not, the local supermarket made the list, specifically the frozen food aisle, and Mrs. T's. Seems that many in the Hudson Valley grew up on these as I did. Mrs. T's is celebrating 60 years this year, having been founded back in 1952 by Ted Twardzik and is based in Shenandoah, PA. They make 14 varieties of pierogies and produce over 500 million pierogies a year.

Schatzi's Pub & Beir Garden

Schatzi's is Poughkeepsie’s original all-craft beer bar/restaurant and beer garden with 16 draft lines and full-service kitchen featuring elevated pub fare, classic comfort food, and seasonal cocktails.Sausages, burgers, amazing pierogies and more can all be found here. Four locally made, butter poached pierogies topped with scallion oil and side of sour cream. Choose from Farmers cheese, broccoli cheddar, jalapeno cheddar bacon, and chicken bacon ranch.

202 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Tavern 23

Tavern 23 is more than just a pub—it’s a local institution in Poughkeepsie that blends creative, comfort-driven cuisine with a welcoming vibe and an impressive craft-beer and cocktail program. Whether you’re passing by for an after-work drink, gathering with friends, or making a meal of it on their patio, you’re in for a memorable experience. They are celebrating 10 years. Tavern 23 is known for their great pierogies. Try this week's special Tomato braised pork & beef with parmesan cheese pierogies.

Helena's

Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson is one of the most popular spots in the Hudson Valley for great pierogies. Many in the Hudson Valley say that Helena's has the absolute best pierogies. They've been manufacturing delicious homemade pierogies and selling kielbasa for over 15 years.

5754 Rt 209 Kerhonkson, NY 12446

Krupa Brothers

Krupa Brothers Pierogi Company in Kingston opened just over 3 years ago and they are a huge hit with Hudson Valley pierogi fans. Owned and operated by twin brothers Kyle and Tyler Krupa, the brothers continue to follow their dough recipe that has been handed down from generation to generation.

23 W Strand Street Kingston, NY 12401