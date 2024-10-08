Popular Hudson Valley Hot Dog Truck Announces Return Date

The owner of a legendary Hudson Valley hot dog stand has announced it will be reopening after a temporary closure.

The Hudson Valley area has so many beloved hot dog spots, many places that are known to be the best of the best. You really don't have to travel far to get some of the best dogs you'll ever have.

Just over a month ago, Carole's Hot Hot Dogs announced a temporary closure as owner Lynne had to take care of some health issues.

I have to postpone Carole's HotDogs return from a so called vacation. I was discharged from Vassar hospital yesterday for congestive heart failure which caused me a few medical issues.

The diagnosis of congestive heart failure and a follow-up with specialists would cause the popular hot dog truck to temporarily close until further notice.

Lynn had vowed to reopen as soon as she felt stronger and was able to take on the responsibilities of running the business again. The beloved spot has been at 2 St Andrews Rd, in Hyde Park, NY for many years.

A couple of weeks back, Lynn took to social media and posted on the official Carole's Hot Dogs Facebook page about how she was feeling and that she was thinking about a return date for the business.

Carole's HotDogs is starting to think about my return date.... I'm miraculously beginning to move around more without much pain, not feeling exhausted and I'm in a much better frame of mind.

Return Date Announced for Carole's Hot Dogs

A new update was posted this past Sunday morning, with Lynn letting loyal customers know that the business is set to reopen on Saturday, Oct. 12th from 11:30 am - 3:30 pm. She went on to let everyone know Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and that she's very excited to be back.

Carole's Hot Dogs will also be offering the great $10 2 hot dogs, chips, soda/water deal.

Carole's HotDogs return is finally here!!! This Saturday, October 12th, 11:30-3:30 Please tell everyone... Carole's HotDogs is OPEN Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with a few exceptions, but will post in advance. $10 deal2 hot dogs, chips, soda/water I have to say, I'm so very excited to be back, but most importantly.... seeing all the smiling faces each day.

Get our free mobile app

So glad to hear that Lynn is feeling better and is on the mend! Looking forward to stopping in for a $10 meal deal soon.

5 Outstanding Hot Dog Stands in the Hudson Valley 5 Places to Get a Great Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley Gallery Credit: Robyn Taylor

Check Out The 11 Most Popular Hot Dog Toppings It is grilling season and here are the Top 11 things to throw on top of your hotdog. You can use these separately or together or mix and match. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields