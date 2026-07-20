A swim at a Marbletown Waterfall resulted in the tragic death of a teenager from Poughkeepsie.

On July 19, 2026, at 2:36 p.m., New York State Police from the Kingston barracks responded to a 911 call about a 15-year-old male drowning at a swimming hole. Officers responded to Rondout Creek near the High Falls Waterfall, located at 1346 Route 213 in the Town of Marbletown.

According to police, Matthew Strahan, 15, of Poughkeepsie, had gone to the swimming hole with a 24-year-old female family member to swim for the day. After being in the water for only several minutes, Strahan reportedly slipped beneath the waterfall and began to drown.

Several bystanders observed Strahan go underwater and attempted to rescue him, but were unsuccessful, according to police. A member of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team arrived on scene and located Strahan in approximately 8 to 10 feet of water.

Strahan received lifesaving measures at the scene and was transported to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston. Despite those efforts, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Rosendale Police Department, Marbletown Rescue Squad, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, High Falls Fire Derpartment, Stone Ridge Fire Co., Ulster Hose Fire Department, Kripplebush Fire Department and City of Kingston Fire Department Paramedic.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.