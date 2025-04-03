Clemson Brothers Brewery Hosting Food Drive Concert

Into the Void (Black Sabbath tribute) will be part of event presented by Rock Fantasy.

Clemson Bros. Brewery is a craft brewery located in Middletown, New York, in the Hudson Valley region. It’s known for its commitment to producing high-quality, hand-crafted beers using a combination of traditional methods and innovative brewing techniques. The brewery opened in 2013 and has quickly become a local favorite.

Clemson Bros. Brewery offers a variety of beers, including IPAs, stouts, and lagers, as well as seasonal and limited-edition brews. They emphasize using fresh, local ingredients, and their beers are known for their bold flavors and smooth finishes. In addition to beer, they often host events and activities such as live music, food trucks, and brewery tours, contributing to the lively, community-focused atmosphere.

The brewery is housed in a historic building that adds character and charm to the experience. Many visitors appreciate the cozy ambiance and the chance to enjoy a pint while learning about the brewing process from the knowledgeable staff.

Clemson Bros. Brewery also produces a variety of packaged beers, which are available in stores across the region, helping spread their locally crafted brews beyond just their taproom.

Rock Fantasy Presents Spring Food Drive/Concert

Rock Fantasy has been a Hudson Valley, NY mainstay since 1985, catering to the hard rock/heavy metal community. Rock Fantasy and Into the Void ( Black Sabbath tribute ) are teaming up with the Zone at Clemson Bros. Brewery to do a spring food drive /concert for the Guild of St. Margaret Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry on Saturday April 5th 8pm. $10.00 admission. two big sets of 70's Sabbath from Into the Void including playing the first album in it's entirety. Bring non perishable food items to donate. Clemson Bros. Brewery is located at 22 Cottage St, Middletown, NY.

