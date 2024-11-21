Orange County Choppers Is Ready For Its Big Comeback

OCC The Next Chapter filming in the Hudson Valley area.

American Chopper began on Discovery Channel in March 2003 and later moved to Discovery's sister channel, TLC. The show was canceled by TLC in February 2010.

In July 2010, TLC announced that the Teutuls would return in a new series, American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior. Senior vs. Junior premiered on TLC but was soon moved to Discovery halfway through the first season. Discovery Channel announced that the show would end with "The Chopper Live: The Revenge" show on December 11, 2012 after 10 years.

The series centered around Paul Teutul Sr. (frequently called Senior), and his son Paul Teutul Jr. (also known as Paulie or simply Junior), who manufactured custom chopper-style motorcycles at Orange County Choppers in Newburgh, New York. The contrasting work and creative styles of the father-and-son team and their resulting verbal arguments were the series' hallmark until 2008 when an explosive argument led to Paul Jr.'s termination and departure to start a competing chopper company, Paul Jr. Designs.

Paul Sr. and crew have been guests on the WPDH morning with Boris and Robyn on numerous occasions, and Paul Sr was on the show a few years back to announce that he was leaving the Hudson Valley and taking Orange County Choppers with him to Florida to open the OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater.

Paul Sr. is very much involved with animal rescues, he was very happy meeting my dog Duff 10 years ago at an animal rescue event in Newburgh.

attachment-Tig, Paul Sr & Duff loading...

OCC The Next Chapter Facebook OCC The Next Chapter Facebook loading...

OCC The Next Chapter Coming in 2025

A new series is reportedly coming in 2025 reuniting alumni from the popular American Chopper series. Although not much is known as far as a network or premeire date for the series, a Facebook page called OCC The Next Chapter is talking up the new series expected to arrive in 2025.

Filming was recently done in the Hudson Valley on location at Hudson Valley SPCA - Orange County, featuring Paul Teutul Sr and his wife Joan M Bulger-Kay, President of the SPCA according to the recent posting. "It's heartwarming to see how the founder of Orange County Choppers shows affection towards these incredible animals" the post reads.

