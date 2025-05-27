Burger Heaven: 7 Of the Best Hudson Valley Burger Spots

Looking for a great burger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered.

According to National Day Calendar, National Hamburger Day on May 28th wraps up National Burger Month and also ushers in the summer grilling season. Hamburger. Seasoned ground beef, grilled, and placed between two slices of bread or a bun. We even top them with sauteed onions, peppers, pickles, sliced onions, or cheese. Add condiments such as ketchup, mustard, or mayo. Any of these combinations create a modern American version of a hamburger.

We can't put this article together without including Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, NY. After all, they were once again voted Best Burger in the Hudson Valley for Battle of the Battle of the Best 2025 (a consistent winner each year). Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis has been voted as having the Best Burger in the Hudson Valley scoring 56% of votes this year in the 2025 Battle of the Best. They have also been named One of New York's Best Burgers! So let's take a look at 7 Great Hudson Valley Burger Spots.

7 Great Hudson Burger Spots

Ben's Fresh

Ben's Fresh Facebook

Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis is one of the best burgers in all of New York state and a consistent Hudson Valley Battle of the Best winner for Best Burger, making it a must-visit spot. You gotta try the Benny Burger which is a classic American burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, pickles and Benny Sauce (a signature zesty mayo-like sauce). Feeling adventurous? Maybe try the Ben's 10 Ultimate Burger with 10 fresh beef patties, 10 slices of cheese, and 10 pieces of bacon! 😯

33 E Main St, Port Jervis, NY 12771

Tavern 23

Tavern 23 via Facebook

Tavern 23 in Poughkeepsie is a popular area spot known for great food and drinks. The Tavern Burger is a favorite, a 1/2 pound burger topped with cheese and all the fixins.

23 Verazzano Blvd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Juan Murphy's

Juan Murphy's Facebook

Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie is an "Irish Pub with Mexican Grub", and they are also known for their great cheeseburgers. Many burger options including the Mexicali Burger: a burger with melted cheddar jack, avocado, and spicy chorizo with fresh salsa on a brioche bun.

796 Main St, Arlington, NY 12603

The Hopewell Inn

The Hopewell Inn Facebook

The Hopewell Inn in Hopewell Junction took me by surprise a couple of years ago as it is the number 1 dive bar in the Hudson Valley (See Top 5 Dive Bars in the Hudson Valley.) I used to just drink at Hopewell Inn, so I never even thought of the fact that they would be known for their burgers but after having the burger a couple years back, I can confirm why they are known for great burgers! Delicious.

They serve up 90% lean beef burgers with a choice of American, Swiss, pepper jack, and habanero cheese with bacon, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, and onion with special sauce on a brioche roll.

488 NY-376, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Five Guys

Five Guys Facebook

Five Guys has locations all over the Hudson Valley. The fast food burger chain is a very popular favorite, known for having great burgers. My go-to was always a bacon cheeseburger with bbq sauce and mayo.

21 Burgers & Wings

21 Burgers & Wings Facebook

21 Burgers & Wings in Wappingers Falls and Poughkeepsie serves up great cheeseburgers, and that's obvious. The name says it all as they offer 21 different types of wings and burgers. Maybe give the New York Pizza Burger a try: burger with homemade marinara sauce on a garlic butter toasted bun, with fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and parmesan.

2026 NY-9D, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

779 Dutchess Turnpike, Arlington, NY 12603

Moonburger

Moonburger Facebook

Moonburger has three Hudson Valley locations in Kingston, New Paltz, and Poughkeepsie (and one in Brooklyn, NY). Ever since last year when I was introduced to Moonburger at their New Paltz by comedian Shannon Cooke, I have become a huge fan of the establishment ( a superfan if you will), in fact, it's the best burger I've ever had. I do the original plant=based burger, but Moonburger also offers a premium beef option these days.

You gotta try the classic cheeseburger which is a griddle Impossible patty with American cheese, signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, and special sauce on a Schmidt's potato roll. Follow them on Facebook.

5 Powells Ln, Kingston, NY 12401

87 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561

2605 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (inside the Chestnut Market @the Mobil gas station).

Well, there are 7 great Hudson Valley burger spots to check out. You can thank us later.

