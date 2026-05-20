Its the History of PDH from A to Z Memorial Day weekend and beyond.

To mark 50 years of WPDH, we're bringing back a trip through the library with the history of PDH from A to Z. We'll kick it off Friday at 4pm with Tigman and keep going every day after Memorial Day until we get to Z and finish up with Ziggy Stardust.

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Guns N' Roses, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, Def Leppard, Tom Petty and so many more. Whether you're having a bbq in the backyard, off to the beach, rockin on the river, or heading out of town for vacation, be sure to download the PDH Mobile app and take us with you wherever ya go this weekend. You don't wanna miss a minute of it! Listen for the WPDH 50th A to Z on 101.5 WPDH The Home of Rock and Roll.

Stay Up Late Sunday Night

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With Monday being a holiday, perhaps you have off. Sunday night at 11pm we'll be bringing you Van Halen's self-titled debut as the WPDH Big 50 Album of the Week in it's entirety! You'll want to stick around for that. Van Halen is the self-titled debut studio album by the American rock band of the same name. Produced by Ted Templeman, the record revolutionized hard rock. It is certified Diamond by the RIAA, having sold over 10 million copies in the US alone with singles "You Really Got Me", "Runnin' with the Devil", "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love", and "Jamie's Cryin'".

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WPDH 50th A to Z is brought to you by Warwick Valley Winery