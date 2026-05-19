A man found himself facing charges after he went to help his friend at the Sheriff's Office who was facing DWI charges.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, on May 16, Antone Glionna, 25, of Hagaman, drove to the Sheriff’s Office "with the intention of picking up an acquaintance who was being released after a DWI arrest."

But police say when he arrived, Glionna failed to park in the public parking area and instead drove into a restricted area at the facility. When a deputy made contact with Glionna they suspected he was intoxicated.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and Glionna was arrested for DWI. A subsequent DMV records check reportedly indicated Glionna’s Driver’s License had been revoked in New York due to a prior DWI related conviction and chemical test refusal.

He was charged with:

Felony First-Degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation;

Misdemeanor Driving with BAC of 0.08% or Higher;

Misdemeanor DWI First Offense;

Unlicensed Operator (an Infraction)

Glionna was processed and issued an appearance ticket before he was released to a third party.