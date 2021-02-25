Legendary Hudson Valley Hot Dog Stand For Sale After 50 Years

An iconic, family-run hot dog stand in the Hudson Valley is now on the market.

Food lovers in the Mid Hudson Valley take their wieners very seriously. Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties are home to some of the most beloved hot dog restaurants in all of New York State. These hole-in-the-wall eateries go mostly unnoticed to outsiders, but locals have been treasuring them for decades.

Dallas Hot Wieners has been serving hot dots for three-quarters of a century in Kingston. Likewise, Pete's Hot Dogs in Newburgh has been satisfying customers from their small stand in Newburgh for 88 years. Another legendary hot dog spot in Dutchess County could be considered a "newcomer," serving up dogs for just over 50 years. But now, sadly, this family-run restaurant will be hanging up their aprons.

crproperties.com

Commercial real estate firm, CR Properties, is advertising a listing for Smith Street Hot Dogs in Poughkeepsie. The out-of-the-way restaurant has been a mecca for true hot dog lovers in the Hudson Valley for decades. Located at 105 Smith Street, the local landmark is famous for its Smith Street Dog, an iconic Hudson Valley food that will certainly be missed.

Currently, the restaurant remains open but it's unclear for just how long. Smith Street Hot Dogs has confirmed that it is for sale but doesn't have a closing date officially planned just yet. They say they're still welcoming customers as usual, some of which have been visiting for over 40 years.

crproperties.com

Hopefully, whoever does decide to purchase the property will continue to run the business as it has been for almost half a century. The building is being sold fully equipped with everything needed to keep the business going. If you're interested in being the next hot dog king of the Hudson Valley, this iconic restaurant could be yours. It's being offered for a listing price of $375,000.