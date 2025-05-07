Stewart’s Shops Phasing Out Popular Food Item at Some Stores?

Was surprised to walk into a local Stewart's Shop in Poughkeepsie that I frequent to find that this item is no longer available.

For me, Stewart's Shops is a daily visit, while commuting to work in Poughkeepsie. It's always been a favorite convenience store and I usually always will stop in whether it be for a drink or a quick bite to eat. A menu item that I often would get when stopping in Stewart's is no more at some locations, including the one near my job.

Stewart's Shops headquarters is located in Ballston Spa, NY, and serves Eastern Upstate NY and southwestern Vermont. The chain has 350-plus locations with many around the Hudson Valley. Known for branded ice cream, potato chips, hard rolls, root beer, milk, coffee, and other drinks, three-fourths of their stores also sell gasoline.

I stopped in to my regular Hudson Valley Stewart's spot this week at 85 Creek Rd, Poughkeepsie, just around the corner from the radio station and Dutchess Community College and immediately I noticed something wasn't right. Something was missing.

I noticed there was a big empty space that used to be a countertop where you would see the hot dogs grillin', but on this day there would be no hot dogs. I wouldn't be able to make my own hot dogs and pile on the chili. I'd have to settle for maybe a burger, burrito, or perhaps a slice of pizza (all delicious too by the way).

No More Make Your Own Hot Dogs at (Some) Stewart's Shops

I was told by an assistant manager that the hot dogs would no longer be available at the store. The store reportedly wasn't selling enough of the hot dogs to make it worth it. I was told they would maybe sell 20 a day. I was also told that it wasn't the case at all the locations as of yet, but some. He told me that another location that had stopped selling the hot dogs was the 3648 Albany Post Road Poughkeepsie store (also known as S Hyde Park (Rt 9) due to its close proximity to Hyde Park).

We called the route 9 Stewart's Shops location and got some information. They reportedly stopped selling hot dogs at that store around 7 months ago, and had to decide between hot dogs and pizza for counter space. Turns out the pizza won, as that store employee said they were only selling around 2 hot dogs a day. Damn!

I love everything about Stewart's Shops, including the pizza, but boy did I like them hot dogs. Its sad to see that the dogs appear to be getting phased out at Stewart's Shops locations (maybe one day they'll make a comeback). Regardless, we'll still stop in on the daily for other tasty treats and beverages that they offer.

