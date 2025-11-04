Popular Hudson Valley Dive Bar Honored for 150 Years of Operation

Hudson Valley's #1 dive bar was honored last month for 150 years of continuous service.

Hopewell Inn is the oldest bar in Dutchess County dating back to the late 1800s. There's been many a fun night for me spent at this bar over the years, checking out some live music back in the day including seeing SATO do their Ozzy tribute there. The bar nowadays has an outdoor beach area with actual sand and a tiki bar atmosphere that is very popular with customers ready for summer fun.

The bar was voted #1 Favorite Hudson Valley Dive Bar for years. They also brought in a hot new attraction a couple of years ago, with the addition of a new mascot "Fin the shark". Back in 2023 we did a summer of radio promotions in the Hudson Valley, with some of the most successful events held at The Hopewell Inn. The "Bandana Cabana" events were a huge hit, especially the stops at The Hopewell Inn, where we also held the Bandana Cabana finale.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Hopewell Inn is also known for one of the best burgers in the Hudson Valley serving up 90% lean beef burgers with a choice of American, Swiss, pepper jack, and habanero cheese with bacon, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, and onion with special sauce on a brioche roll. They also make a good whiskey sour and are home to one of the best bike nights in the area each summer with their Thursday Bike Nights.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

We Hope Well, a Facebook page is described as a site to share the excitement and enhancements happening in East FIshkill and a love the hamlet of Hopewell Junction. In early October, the page posted about The Hopewell Inn honored for 150 years of continuous operation in East Fishkill.

Hopewell Inn was honored last week with 150 years of continuous operation here in East Fishkill (the oldest to date), the historic building also saw some hard times. It makes you realize all the hard work Tommy & Dawn Weber have put into it inside and out to make it a great place to grab lunch or sit outside on “The Beach”. To another 150 years!

Dawn Weber, owner of The Hopewell Inn said, "Thank you everyone. We were so grateful to be awarded this honor. We love Hopewell jct and will continue serving our community."

Facebook Facebook loading...

10 Things This Dutchess County, NY Town Wants 10 businesses that a Hudson Valley town would love to see open soon.