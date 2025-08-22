Whiskey Sour anyone? We've got 5 great Hudson Valley spots where you can enjoy a perfect whiskey sour.

I once was a regular whiskey drinker. I'd drink my Jack Daniels straight out the bottle at times and would order a whiskey sour from time to time while out at the bars. I eventually switched to vodka, and pretty much put whiskey behind me, and only drink red wine really these days due to health issues in recent years.

Someone once said to me that anyone who likes whiskey doesn't put the sour mix in it. 😮 Well, whatever the case, I've known quite a few people in my life that do enjoy a whiskey sour. We've got a list of 5 spots in the Hudson Valley where you can enjoy a perfect whiskey sour.

National Whiskey Sour Day is celebrated on August 25 each year, and you can get info on the special day and how to celebrate courtesy of the National Day Calendar here.

5 Good Whiskey Sour Spots in the Hudson Valley

Old Drovers Inn

Old Drovers Inn Facebook Old Drovers Inn Facebook loading...

Old Drovers Inn first opened its doors in 1750. Located at 196 East Duncan Rd, in Dover Plains, NY, the Inn offers delicious cocktails and a classic bill of fare. Stop in and get yourself a good whiskey sour. We're told one of their bartenders was voted the best bartender in the Hudson Valley.

The Derby Bar & Restaurant

The Derby - Bar & Restaurant Facebook The Derby - Bar & Restaurant Facebook loading...

The Derby is the oldest active restaurant and bar in Poughkeepsie, NY dating back to the 1930s, located at 96 Main St. The Derby serves new American cuisine and you'll also find a great bar where you can get yourself a good whiskey sour.

Savona's Trattoria Poughkeepsie Facebook Savona's Trattoria Poughkeepsie Facebook loading...

Savona's Trattoria has three locations, 1 Collegeview Ave in Poughkeepsie, 11 Broadway in Kingston, and 7249 S Broadway in Red Hook, NY. Savona's offers authentic Italian cuisine and a bar that will serve you a good whiskey sour. We're told they make a proper whiskey sour with a dash of egg white.

The Hopewell Inn Facebook The Hopewell Inn Facebook loading...

The Hopewell Inn has made our list of Top Hudson Valley Dive Bars taking the top spot. The Hopewell Inn located at 488 NY-376 in Hopewell Junction, NY is the oldest bar in Dutchess County dating back to the 1800s with a popular outdoor beach and tiki bar in the summertime. It's also a place to get yourself a good whiskey sour.

Get our free mobile app

Stockade Tavern Facebook Stockade Tavern Facebook loading...

Stockade Tavern in uptown Kingston, NY at 313 Fair St was chosen by Esquire Magazine's "Best Bars in America" in 2014. They've been specializing in craft cocktails since 2009, and we're told they make a good whiskey sour. In fact, one online review from Tripadviser stated, "The Hudson Valley is lucky to have Stockade. My wife had a whiskey sour that was the finest example of the cocktail that either of us have tasted."

5 Great Whiskeys Made in the Hudson Valley Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

Noah's Ark, Poughkeepsie's Favorite Dive Bar, Is Still for Sale Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie, NY is still on the market... will you be the new owner? Gallery Credit: Jessica Mojica/ Eleven Real Estate Group