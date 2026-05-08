Prom season is officially here in the Hudson Valley, but experts are warning teens and parents to watch out for fake online dress shops that could turn a dream night into an expensive disaster.

The Better Business Bureau says scammers often create convincing websites and social media ads featuring glamorous designer-style gowns at prices that seem almost impossible to pass up. In many cases, shoppers either receive cheap knockoffs, damaged dresses, completely different items, or nothing at all.

Cybersecurity researchers at NordVPN say online fashion scams continue to grow, especially around major seasonal events like prom season. Researchers recently documented more than 800 fraudulent e-commerce websites operating across multiple shopping categories, with fashion products ranking among the most commonly targeted.

How to Spot a Fake Online Store

According to scam experts, many fake websites steal photos directly from legitimate boutiques and fashion brands before advertising dresses at massive discounts, sometimes up to 80% cheaper than the real thing.

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Some scam sites are designed simply to take shoppers’ money and disappear. Others are even more dangerous, collecting credit card numbers, addresses, and personal information that could later be used for identity theft or additional scams.

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The BBB warns shoppers to pay close attention to website details before placing an order. Fake retailers often have limited contact information, suspicious return policies, spelling mistakes in website addresses, or unusual payment requests involving gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.

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Avoiding Online Scams

Experts also recommend researching any unfamiliar retailer before buying. Searching a company name alongside words like “reviews” or “scam” can sometimes reveal complaints from previous customers.

The BBB says shoppers should be especially cautious of prices that seem far below what other stores are charging for similar dresses.

To help avoid becoming a victim, experts recommend:

Buying from trusted retailers whenever possible

Reading reviews carefully

Using credit cards for added fraud protection

Double-checking website URLs

Avoiding deals that seem too good to be true

Ordering early enough to allow time for returns or replacements